Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Quietly Ended Relationship Over a Year Ago

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have reportedly gone their separate ways.

The UNC-Chapel Hill football head coach and cheerleader went public with their relationship in 2024 after they began their romance in 2023. The two met on a flight in February 2021 while they bonded over a philosophy and a logic textbook.

While they were dating, they faced a lot of public scrutiny given their nearly 50-year age gap -- Hudson is 25 and Belichick is 74. Fans of the eight-time Super Bowl-winning coach also questioned Hudson's role in his professional life.

The couple has been seen together in recent weeks despite the recent report that they ended their romance last year.

Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson Quietly Split A Year Ago

TMZ broke the news that Belichick and Hudson are no longer together, but also that they have quietly split "late last year."

While their romantic relationship has come to an end, the pair are "committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends," according to the outlet.

The last time they officially appeared as a couple was during the Kentucky Derby in June. Hudson made a cheeky reference to the ups and downs of people doubting their relationship in the caption, writing, "Not the first time we’ve trudged through the mud together."

It's unclear who decided to pull the plug on the relationship or why they decided to split in the first place. The two have yet to speak out about the alleged breakup.

What's Next For Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson

The two have been seemingly navigating the breakup well, and Hudson has appeared at several UNC games cheering him on from the sidelines. She was front and center at UNC's matchups, including against Notre Dame and East Tennessee State.

The cheerleader also went to the Archbishop Spalding High School and Gilman School game in Severn, Maryland, last month as Belichick used UNC's bye week to scout high school prospects at the game.

Belichick also supported Hudson's goals, and he appeared at her cheerleading competitions. Hudson cheers for Code Black, an adult coed competitive cheerleading team based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

He was also present during her Miss Maine run in 2025. She placed in second-runner up/third place in the competition.

When it comes to their personal lives, Hudson "has started seeing other people." As for Belichick, its unclear if there is another lady in his life at this time.

Professionally, Belichick has a huge game ahead of him, as UNC will be playing the No. 1 seed, the Miami Hurricanes, on October 31 at 7:30 pm ET. Fans will definitely be waiting to see if Hudson makes an appearance on game day.