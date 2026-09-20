Jordon Hudson Turns Heads in Strapless UNC Look After Headline-Filled Week

Jordon Hudson made her latest trip to the sidelines a stylish one.

Hudson was alongside boyfriend and North Carolina head coach Bill Belichick on Saturday, Sept. 19, as the Tar Heels arrived at Memorial Stadium for their ACC matchup against Clemson.

And the 25-year-old made sure there was no mistaking which side she was on.

Hudson embraced UNC’s signature Carolina blue for the occasion, wearing a strapless light-blue jumpsuit with a fitted bodice and soft ruffled detailing. She finished the game-day look with white heels, a small white handbag, dark sunglasses and delicate jewelry.

Jordon Hudson, girlfriend of UNC football coach Bill Belichick, is also here for the Tar Heels’ ACC opener against Clemson at Memorial Stadium: pic.twitter.com/DV7B17M6sI — Chapel Fowler (@chapelfowler) September 19, 2026

The appearance also came at the end of an especially eventful week for Hudson and Belichick, putting another spotlight on the couple as they arrived together for one of UNC’s biggest games of the young season.

Jordon Hudson Goes All-In on Carolina Blue

Hudson has become a familiar face around Belichick’s first season in Chapel Hill, and Saturday was no exception.

She was photographed smiling as she made her way into Memorial Stadium, with Belichick walking just steps behind her in UNC gear. Her baby-blue ensemble offered a decidedly more dressed-up take on school spirit than the jerseys and quarter-zips surrounding her.

Hudson has now been spotted at both of UNC’s past two games after missing the Tar Heels’ season opener in Ireland on Aug. 29.

Saturday’s appearance came with even more attention than usual following days of headlines surrounding Hudson’s connection to Belichick and the North Carolina football program.

Bill Belichick Defended Hudson Following Latest Reports

Earlier in the week, Belichick publicly pushed back on reports concerning Hudson and her involvement around UNC.

In comments to The Wall Street Journal, the 74-year-old coach dismissed speculation that Hudson was attempting to control aspects of the football program.

“The way the story was picked up was along way from that,” Belichick said. “Like, ‘She’s trying to be the general manager of the team,’ and it’s so ridiculous.”

Belichick also addressed reports that Hudson had been copied on emails regarding the program, explaining that she does not hold an official role with the university.

“I sent an email when I got here and I said, Can you please forward any requests to Jordon about my personal appearances so that I can work and coordinate them outside the university?” he said. “I didn’t have anything to do with the university. Well, that was leaked as released as ‘Jordon’s involved in every single thing that I do and she’s copied on every email.’ That’s just a flat-out lie.”

Hudson and Belichick have generated no shortage of attention since their relationship became public in 2024, and the spotlight has only intensified since the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach made the jump to college football.

On Saturday, however, Hudson seemed content to let her Carolina blue game-day look do the talking.

