Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Jordon Hudson Mysteriously Lays Low as UNC Season Starts

Bill Belichick has a lot going on at North Carolina right now, but one person who has usually been impossible to miss around the Tar Heels is his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson.

That, however, has changed lately. Hudson has become a familiar figure alongside the longtime coach since their relationship became public. She's been in the spotlight at public events, during practice and at games.

She's used to the attention, being a former collegiate cheerleader and pageant contestant. She's also developed a reputation for being very protective of Belichick, particularly when it comes to criticism aimed at their relationship or his career.

She has not exactly been a background character.

North Carolina Tar Heels coach Bill Belichick and his partner, Jordon Hudson on the Kentucky Derby red carpet. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jordon Hudson Has Recently Stayed Out of the Spotlight

Over the past few years, Hudson has been vocal on social media, frequently pushing back against people who take shots at Belichick and, at times, turning her attention toward his critics.

She has also appeared with him at major events and around the North Carolina football program, including practices and games during his first season as the Tar Heels' head coach.

But lately, she's been out of the spotlight. It's strange for her, especially as the college football season gets hot and off the heels of Belichick's big season-opening win over TCU.

She could attend Saturday's game on Sept. 12 against East Tennessee State, but she wasn't seen with Belichick when North Carolina opened its season in Ireland against TCU. The Tar Heels won that game 15-10.

Hudson's Social Media Presence Has Also Gone Quiet

Her social media presence with Belichick has also been very different. Her most recent Instagram post featuring the coach came way back in May, when the two attended the Kentucky Derby together.

Hudson captioned the photo with a reference to the pair making their way through muddy conditions together.

That silence is extra interesting because Hudson has previously been anything but subdued when it comes to defending Belichick.

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick at Aviva Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The couple's relationship has attracted lots of attention, in large part because of their 49-year age difference. Reports have said the two first met on a flight in 2021, where they connected over a philosophy book and exchanged contact information. Their relationship later became romantic.

Now, as Belichick navigates a complicated stretch at UNC, Hudson's decision to stay out of the spotlight is noticeable. For someone who has spent so much time defending Belichick publicly, Hudson's current silence, of course, could drum up rumors of a breakup.

But perhaps it's just that even media darlings need a break once in a while. Either way, for now, though, the spotlight is firmly on Belichick and the Tar Heels.