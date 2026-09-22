Jose Alvarado's Daughters Have Perfect Name for Baby Brother Honoring Knicks Star

Jose Alvarado's daughters have the perfect name for their baby brother that honors their father's teammate.

The NBA champion and his longtime partner, Flor Castillo, welcomed their son over the weekend, and the couple's daughters, Nazanin ("Naz") and Brooklyn, have a name picked out for their baby brother.

The New York Knicks point guard shared the funny moment on his Instagram Story on September 21, where Jose asks his daughters, "What did you just call your brother?"

"OG Anunoby," Brooklyn says with a smile.

"That's not his name," Jose responds.

With a bigger grin on her face, Brooklyn says back, "Yes it is."

The Knicks star says again that it's not their little brother's name and that's when Naz chimes in, stating her case on why it should be his name, "That's not fair why can't we just call him OG Anunoby?"

Clearly, Jose needs some backup in convincing his daughters that their brother is not named after the Knicks star. The Knicks point guard mentioned Anunoby in the video, writing, "OG they wylin?"

Knicks guard José Alvarado and his partner just welcomed a baby boy



The big sisters want the baby's name to be "OG Anunoby"



😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/5WSizc27so — Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) September 21, 2026

At this time, Alvarado has not shared the actual name of his newborn son.

Jose Alvarado Reacts the Birth of His Son

Alvarado shared the good news via X on Saturday, September 19 on the birth of his son.

"My lil man finally here!!!," Alvarado wrote on X, adding three prayer-hands emojis.

The couple announced that they were expecting a baby boy in May. Castillo shared a black-and-white video of baby onesies on a clothesline. Once she pins the last one, it flashes back to color and shows a blue onesie, revealing the gender to be a boy.

She captioned the post: "God new I needed you," adding a white heart emoji.

Jose Alvarado and Flor Castillo Relationship

Jose and Castillo have not publicly confirmed how they met, but their first photo together on Instagram was in 2023.

The Knicks star is not very open about his relationship, but they both have both shown each other glimpses into their romance online. For Father's Day, Castillo left a touching caption on Instagram about what the NBA star is like as a dad.

"From the little moments to the biggest milestones, there’s no one I’d rather do this life with," she wrote alongside a photo of them embracing. "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy in the world! Our kids are so lucky to call you dad!"

"I love you with all my heart," he wrote back in the comment section.

Family is definitely a driving force for the NBA star, as he's previously shared how his daughters inspire him. Back in 2023, he said in a video that his daughters “the reason why I do everything.”