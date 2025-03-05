Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh adorably reveal gender of baby Tebow
Tim Tebow and wife Demi-Leigh Tebow are having a … The couple showed off the moment they found out if they were having a girl or a boy and posted it on social media.
Baby Tebow is due mid-to-late June for the former Florida Gators Heisman Trophy winner and Demi-Leigh Tebow, who recently showed off her baby bump in adorable photos.
The now 37-year-old Tebow is an NFL analyst for the SEC and ESPN, as well as a motivational speaker and a venture capitalist. He’s been married to former Miss Universe 2017 Demi, 29, from South Africa since 2020. The former pageant queen now works as an entrepreneur, influencer, and model. She boasts 1.7 million followers on Instagram, compared to her husband’s 3.2 million.
On Wednesday, they blindfolded themselves and painted a blank canvas with either blue or pink and showed off the result:
“Baby Tebow is a... GIRL! 🎀🕊️,” Demi-Leigh said on IG. “Our greatest blessing. We've been praying for her long before we knew her, and we're beyond grateful that God chose us to be her parents. We can't wait to meet you, baby girl! 🥹 To create a meaningful piece of art for the nursery, we decided to find out the gender through painting! We chose two Bible verses-one for a boy and one for a girl-to add to the canvas once it was complete. The verse we want to speak over our baby girl is Psalm 25:4-5: "Show me your ways, Lord, teach me your paths. Guide me in your truth and teach me, for you are God my Savior, and my hope is in you all day long." We pray that she always finds her identity in Christ and places her hope in His love and truth. Now, let's get this nursery in order! Bring on the pink bows, ruffles, and all things sweet🥰.”
Here’s the full video.
Congrats to the Tebows. Tim is officially going to be a “girl dad.”
