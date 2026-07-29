Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Announces Career News Before Bills Camp

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and his wife Hailee Steinfeld are spending their first year together as parents.

The two welcomed their daughter, Harper Haize Allen, into the world last spring and have slowly been revealing what it's like to be a dad and mom to a little one.

But these two have professional lives too. The Bills' 2026 training camp starts on Wednesday and runs through Aug. 7 at St. John Fisher University in Pittsford, New York. After that, training camp will head to the team's practice facility and brand-new Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is all smiles while warming up. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

So, Allen is back with the Bills and will be busy for the months ahead. Meanwhile, Steinfeld has a new venture, too, and it's outside of her work being a mom.

Hailee Steinfeld Announces Career News as Buffalo Bills Get Back to Work

On Tuesday, Estée Lauder announced that Steinfeld is the face of their newest perfume: Glimmer. They call it a "new prestige fragrance created for a new generation of consumers."

"An amber floral fragrance with a gourmand twist, Glimmer transforms the power of everyday 'glimmers' - small moments of joy, hope and connection - into a sensorial fragrance experience designed to inspire optimism, foster community, and leave a lasting impression," the company says in a news release.

Steinfeld gushed over the announcement.

"Fragrance has an incredible ability to tell a story without words, evoke emotion, and create memories that stay with you," Steinfeld said.

She added that "what drew me to Glimmer is that it's more than a fragrance; it's a feeling and I’m honored to be a part of it."

So, when can you get your hands on this new scent? According to the company, it will debut and officially be available on Thursday, July 30.

Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen Offers Dad Advice

Since Allen is a new dad, he was asked by the "Like a Farmer" podcast for advice and tips. He had plenty of advice to offer up, and it actually makes a lot of practical sense.

"First, fill up mama's water bottle. Ice water. Keep it on deck at all times," he said on the show. "Seriously. You can hold the baby, you can soothe the baby, but when you're not doing that, look around the house."

He added that "there's always something that needs to be picked up or cleaned up. Those little things go a long way."