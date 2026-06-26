Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Personal Advice

Hailee Steinfeld, the fie of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, is opening up about her 20s and what advice she'd give to her 20-year-old self.

The actress took to her "Beau Society" Substack newsletter on Friday to share life lessons and reflect on her 20s.

Steinfeld and Allen welcomed their first baby during the offseason.

The two announced the birth of their baby girl on April 2 but didn't reveal the baby's name, Harper Haize Allen, until earlier this month. So, even though Steinfeld has been sharing personal stories and moments with their daughter, she's also kept their life with the new baby quite private.

With that in mind, she didn't mention her baby in her latest Substack newsletter. But she still got personal about her past and said that no matter what, she wouldn't change a thing.

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Shares Advice

In the note, she reflects on her 20s and admits that it wasn't always easy.

"I learned plenty of lessons the hard way," she says. "There were decisions I knew deep down in my gut didn't feel right."

But she says that she "wouldn't change them. In fact, I feel so grateful for them because I wouldn't have gotten to where I am today any other way."

So, that's a lesson. You can even benefit from the wrong decisions if you learn from them.

What advice would she give her 20-year-old self? Steinfeld says it would be a message of encouragement.

"You're actually doing it all right," she says about what she'd tell her younger self. "Everything might feel wrong, but you're doing it right because you’re going through it. And as everyone says, it does get so much better.

"A few other quick things to remember: Take the risk. The best things happen without plans. Trust that people are kind and things will work out. Try something that sounds fun, even if you're bad at it. Share praise before criticism. Be vulnerable."

Their Daughter Has Already Left an Impact on Them

In another one of her "Beau Society" newsletters, Steinfeld opened up about their daughter and how much she's already brought into the lives of Steinfeld and Allen.

"You've been here for only a short while now, and somehow it feels as though you've always been ours," she said. "There are moments (like right now, as you sleep so soundly on my chest), I still look at you and wonder how you're real. These last few months have been beautiful and exhausting. Sacred and so special. The longest days and the shortest season all at once."