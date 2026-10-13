Josh Allen’s Wife Hailee Steinfeld Did Something She Never Does During Bills-Rams

Being the wife or girlfriend of an NFL player typically means having very little privacy.

Simone Biles, the wife of Indianapolis Colts safety Jonathan Owens, Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Taylor Swift, the wife of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, all can attest to being the center of attention when they attend games to support their husbands.

Which makes the fact that Hailee Steinfeld, the wife of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and the mother of his newborn daughter, has been able to keep a low profile when she attends games all the more impressive.

However, that all changed during the Week 5 Bills-Los Angeles Rams game on “Monday Night Football.”

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

NFL Broadcast Shows Hailee Steinfeld on TV for First Time

Steinfeld has long attended Bills games to support Allen since the two first got together back in May of 2023.

But typically the only evidence of her having been at those games are photos that surface on social media of her and her friends in her suite.

TRENDING: #Bills QB Josh Allen’s girlfriend, actress Hailee Steinfeld was on Monday Night cheering him on.



Steinfeld was not shown on TV once, during the game.



Steinfeld reportedly likes to keep a low profile and not make the game about her while attending. pic.twitter.com/RPPMPl2zpM — MLFootball (@MLFootball) September 25, 2024

However, for the first time in her and Allen’s relationship, Steinfeld was shown on television during Monday’s Bills-Rams game. Late in the fourth quarter, Allen took off on a 21-yard run down to the Rams’ 5-yard line to set up a first-and-goal.

The play had the SoFi Stadium crowd on its feet, and Steinfeld was even fired up. ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” broadcast cut to a live shot of Steinfeld yelling “Go Josh. Let’s go Josh. Let’s f***** go.”

Hailee Steinfeld was HYPE for Josh Allen's run 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eVqOwaGY9m — ESPN (@espn) October 13, 2026

Running back James Cook punched it in two plays later to give the Bills a 34-27 lead.

Unlike her fellow WAGs — mainly Swift and Brittany Mahomes — Steinfeld has made it a point to not be featured on TV during Bills games (though Swift has reportedly requested to be shown less during Chiefs games this season).

Hailee Steinfeld Not Shy About Her Bills Fandom

Though she’d never been shown on a broadcast until Monday, several photos exist on social media of Steinfeld decked out in Bills gear, posing for photos with fans.

During a “Monday Night Football” game two years ago against the Jacksonville Jaguars, she was seen in a photo surrounded by women wearing No. 17 Allen jerseys.

Steinfeld, who’s made it a priority to keep a low profile and not take any attention away from her MVP-winning husband, has also appeared on several Instagram stories posing for photos with Bills fans over the years.