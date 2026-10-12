Josh Allen's Wife Hailee Steinfeld Reveals Baby Photo and Update Before Rams-Bills

Josh Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, are navigating life as parents for the first time this year, and it seems to have been working like a charm for Allen. The Bills are 3-1 heading into Week 5 of the NFL season, so it's a strong record and shows this team is picking up right where they left off last year.

Steinfeld is an actress and made headlines for her role in "Sinners." But this year, she's focusing a lot on being a mom. Steinfeld also has a newsletter that she sends out on a regular basis called "Beau Society," which is available on Substack. In her newsletter sent out on Friday, she offered a baby update about celebrating the little milestones of their first baby together, and she also shared a shadowy photo of their baby, Harper Haize Allen.

Hailee Steinfeld Shares Sweet Photo With Baby Harper

On Friday, Steinfeld sent out the latest issue of her "Beau Society" newsletter and included a sweet photo of her with baby Harper. It's a photo of their shadows together on a walkway.

"Our Bills girl is getting big. She has dad's curls," one follower said on a fan account.

"The shadow photo has a nice oriental vibe. It would make a great wall picture," another said.

Steinfeld also offered some life advice in her newsletter and gave a little update on how she is making every milestone with Harper special.

"Life is a series of small milestones, and it's worth celebrating them," she stated in the newsletter. "Becoming a mom really put this into perspective for me. Harper is growing into herself so fast."

She added, "I don't know if I'll ever need the little 6-month update I scribbled in my notebook this week. But having her little growth and development moments down on paper brings me a lot of comfort."

Hailee Steinfeld Shares Her Morning Ritual With Harper

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Steinfeld also shared a morning ritual that she has with Harper. She didn't say whether Allen participates in it, but it wouldn't be a shocker.

"One of my favorite morning 'rituals' is picking up Harper - both of us still in our PJs - walking barefoot into the backyard and saying 'hi sun,'" she said. "It's the biggest mood-boost in the world."

She also gave some relationship advice, stating, "Say the thing that might feel hard to say. It will strengthen the relationship ten times out of ten."

So, Steinfeld is showing a little bit more about life with Allen and their new baby, Harper. It's one way she's keeping her newsletter personal and real.