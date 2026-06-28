The 2026 NHL Draft already promised a franchise-changing night for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Then Justin Bieber walked onto the stage.

The Grammy-winning singer surprised fans Friday night by appearing to announce Toronto's first overall selection, drawing one of the loudest ovations of the evening before revealing Penn State standout Gavin McKenna as the newest member of his hometown team.

It was a memorable crossover between music and hockey that quickly became one of the defining moments of the draft.

After stepping onto the stage, Bieber immediately played to the crowd.

"What's going on, Buffalo?" he joked before pausing and smiling. "What's up, Toronto?"

Biebs making it official pic.twitter.com/AuvjdUC7ga — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) June 26, 2026

The arena erupted before Bieber shared what the moment meant to him.

"Man, what an incredible night," he said. "The child in me is ecstatic right now. I've been a Leafs fan since I was just a little boy."

He added that he felt "so grateful" to be part of such a special evening before joining NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman to officially announce Toronto's selection.

"Mr. McKenna, we would like to draft you to the Toronto Maple Leafs."

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Gavin McKenna puts on a sweater beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and singer Justin Bieber after being selected with the first pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

The announcement capped one of the most anticipated moments of the night as Toronto welcomed who many believe to be a generational talent into the organization.

Justin Bieber's Maple Leafs Fandom Runs Deep

For longtime hockey fans, Bieber's appearance wasn't just another celebrity cameo.

The Ontario native has proudly supported the Maple Leafs for years, frequently attending games and celebrating the team across social media.

His passion for Toronto hockey has remained one of the constants throughout his career, making him a natural choice to represent the franchise during one of the biggest nights in its recent history.

That fandom has also become a family affair.

Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber have already introduced their son, Jack Blues Bieber, to the Maple Leafs.

Last year, the singer shared photos of the toddler wearing a tiny Toronto jersey while on vacation, prompting a warm response from team captain Auston Matthews, who reacted with a blue heart emoji. The Maple Leafs' official account also joined in, filling the comments with blue hearts.

Friday night's appearance simply added another memorable chapter to Bieber's long relationship with the franchise.

One of the Biggest Celebrity Moments of the 2026 NHL Draft

While McKenna's selection dominated the hockey headlines, Bieber's surprise appearance gave the opening night of the NHL Draft an unmistakable Hollywood feel.

Celebrity appearances at major sporting events have become increasingly common, but few carry the connection Bieber has with the Maple Leafs. Rather than feeling like a promotional cameo, his appearance reflected years of genuine support for the franchise he grew up cheering.

Between Bieber's emotional message, the crowd's enthusiastic reaction and Toronto landing one of hockey's most highly regarded prospects, the moment quickly became one of the standout memories from the 2026 NHL Draft.

For Maple Leafs fans, it was the perfect way to celebrate the beginning of what they hope is the franchise's next era.

