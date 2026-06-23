Complete and Updated 2026 NHL Draft Order

The 2026 NHL draft is inching closer, and we’ve already seen quite a bit of movement involving first-round picks thanks to a few recent trades.

For one, the Kraken offloaded the No. 25 pick, along with a second-round selection, to the Panthers in exchange for Mackie Samoskevich. That No. 25 pick was then flipped to the Senators as part of Florida’s blockbuster acquisition of Brady Tkachuk, which also involved the No. 9 pick going to Ottawa.

With just a few days until the draft gets underway, let’s take a look at the current draft order, with the Maple Leafs set to pick at No. 1 after winning the draft lottery in May. As a reminder, this year’s draft is scheduled for Friday, June 26, and Saturday, June 27, at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center. Round 1 will take place on Friday, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the remaining six rounds will be held on Saturday, with action starting at 11:00 a.m. ET.

So, let’s see what the complete NHL draft order looks like, barring any further trades.

First round 2026 NHL draft order

Pick No. Team 1 Toronto Maple Leafs 2 San Jose Sharks 3 Vancouver Canucks 4 Chicago Blackhawks 5 New York Rangers 6 Calgary Flames 7 Seattle Kraken 8 Winnipeg Jets 9 Ottawa Senators (from FLA) 10 Nashville Predators 11 St. Louis Blues 12 New Jersey Devils 13 New York Islanders 14 Columbus Blue Jackets 15 St. Louis Blues (from DET) 16 Washington Capitals 17 Los Angeles Kings 18 Washington Capitals (from ANA) 19 Utah Mammoth 20 Buffalo Sabres (from EDM via SJS) 21 Philadelphia Flyers 22 Pittsburgh Penguins 23 Boston Bruins 24 Vancouver Canucks (from MIN) 25 Ottawa Senators (from TBL via SEA and FLA) 26 New York Rangers (from DAL via CAR) 27 San Jose Sharks (from BUF) 28 Montreal Canadiens 29 St. Louis Blues (from COL via NYI) 30 Calgary Flames (from VGK) 31 Carolina Hurricanes 32 Ottawa Senators

Both the Sabres and Blues are set to select three times in the opening round. The Senators have the No. 32 pick, as well as the Nos. 9 and 25 selections they received from the Panthers in the Tkachuk trade. Meanwhile, the Blues will select at pick No. 11, pick No. 15 (via the Justin Faulk trade) and pick No. 29, which was acquired from the Islanders in the Brayden Schenn trade.

In all, there are eight teams without a first-round pick, including the Oilers, Golden Knights, Wild, Ducks, Stars, Red Wings, Lightning and Avalanche.

Second round 2026 NHL draft order

Pick No., (Overall) Team 1 (33) Vancouver Canucks 2 (34) Chicago Blackhawks 3 (35) Calgary Flames (from NYR via UTA) 4 (36) Calgary Flames 5 (37) Chicago Blackhawks (from TOR) 6 (38) Seattle Kraken 7 (39) Pittsburgh Penguins (from WPG) 8 (40) Florida Panthers 9 (41) Vancouver Canucks (from SJS) 10 (42) Nashville Predators 11 (43) Columbus Blue Jackets (from STL via PIT) 12 (44) New Jersey Devils 13 (45) Chicago Blackhawks (from NYI) 14 (46) Los Angeles Kings (from CBJ via MTL) 15 (47) Detroit Red Wings 16 (48) Florida Panthers (from WSH) 17 (49) Los Angeles Kings 18 (50) Anaheim Ducks 19 (51) Calgary Flames (from UTA) 20 (52) Edmonton Oilers 21 (53) Philadelphia Flyers 22 (54) Pittsburgh Penguins 23 (55) Calgary Flames (from OTT via UTA) 24 (56) Boston Bruins 25 (57) Nashville Predators (from MIN) 26 (58) Tampa Bay Lightning 27 (59) Dallas Stars 28 (60) Toronto Maple Leafs (from BUF via OTT and LAK) 29 (61) Montreal Canadiens 30 (62) San Jose Sharks (from COL) 31 (63) *Pick forfeited by Vegas Golden Knights 32 (64) New York Rangers (via CAR)

*The Golden Knights forfeited their second-round pick after former coach John Tortorella violated the NHL’s Stanley Cup Playoffs media regulations by refusing to make the team available to meet with reporters following their series-clinching win against the Ducks.

Third round 2026 NHL draft order

Pick No. (Overall) Team 1 (65) Calgary Flames (from VAN) 2 (66) Chicago Blackhawks 3 (67) New York Rangers 4 (68) Calgary Flames 5 (69) Toronto Maple Leafs 6 (70) Nashville Predators (from SEA via DAL) 7 (71) Winnipeg Jets 8 (72) Ottawa Senators (from FLA) 9 (73) St. Louis Blues (from SJS via PIT and DET) 10 (74) Colorado Avalanche (from NSH) 11 (75) St. Louis Blues 12 (76) St. Louis Blues (from NJD via NYI) 13 (77) New York Rangers (from NYI) 14 (78) Vancouver Canucks (from CBJ) 15 (79) Detroit Red Wings 16 (80) Los Angeles Kings (from WSH via OTT) 17 (81) New York Rangers (from LAK) 18 (82) Anaheim Ducks 19 (83) Utah Mammoth 20 (84) Edmonton Oilers 21 (85) Toronto Maple Leafs (from PHI) 22 (86) Pittsburgh Penguins 23 (87) Ottawa Senators 24 (88) Boston Bruins 25 (89) Minnesota Wild 26 (90) Tampa Bay Lightning 27 (91) Ottawa Senators (from DAL via CAR and LAK) 28 (92) New York Rangers (from BUF) 29 (93) Montreal Canadiens 30 (94) Columbus Blue Jackets (from COL via MIN) 31 (95) Vegas Golden Knights 32 (96) Utah Mammoth (from CAR)

Fourth round 2026 NHL draft order

Pick No. (Overall) Team 1 (97) Vancouver Canucks 2 (98) Florida Panthers (from CHI) 3 (99) Seattle Kraken (from NYR via CBJ) 4 (100) Calgary Flames 5 (101) Columbus Blue Jackets (from TOR via MIN) 6 (102) Seattle Kraken 7 (103) Montreal Canadiens (from WPG via NJD) 8 (104) Boston Bruins (from FLA via SJS) 9 (105) Carolina Hurricanes (from SJS) 10 (106) Nashville Predators 11 (107) St. Louis Blues 12 (108) New Jersey Devils 13 (109) New York Islanders 14 (110) Ottawa Senators (from CBJ via DET) 15 (111) Boston Bruins (from DET via ANA) 16 (112) Washington Capitals 17 (113) Los Angeles Kings 18 (114) Toronto Maple Leafs (from ANA via SEA) 19 (115) Utah Mammoth 20 (116) Winnipeg Jets (from EDM via BOS and BUF) 21 (117) Anaheim Ducks (from PHI) 22 (118) Nashville Predators (from PIT) 23 (119) Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT) 24 (120) San Jose Sharks (from BOS) 25 (121) Minnesota Wild 26 (122) Boston Bruins (from TBL) 27 (123) St. Louis Blues (from DAL via NJD) 28 (124) Buffalo Sabres 29 (125) Montreal Canadiens 30 (126) Colorado Avalanche 31 (127) San Jose Sharks (from VGK via WSH) 32 (128) Colorado Avalanche (from CAR)

Fifth round 2026 NHL draft order

Pick No. (Overall) Team 1 (129) Vancouver Canucks 2 (130) Utah Mammoth (from CHI) 3 (131) New York Rangers 4 (132) Calgary Flames 5 (133) Tampa Bay Lightning (from TOR) 6 (134) Tampa Bay Lightning (from SEA) 7 (135) Winnipeg Jets 8 (136) Florida Panthers 9 (137) Minnesota Wild (from SJS) 10 (138) Nashville Predators 11 (139) St. Louis Blues 12 (140) New Jersey Devils 13 (141) New York Islanders 14 (142) Columbus Blue Jackets 15 (143) Detroit Red Wings 16 (144) Washington Capitals 17 (145) Los Angeles Kings 18 (146) Anaheim Ducks 19 (147) Utah Mammoth 20 (148) Nashville Predators (from EDM) 21 (149) Colorado Avalanche (from PHI) 22 (150) St. Louis Blues (from PIT) 23 (151) Ottawa Senators 24 (152) Colorado Avalanche (from BOS) 25 (153) Minnesota Wild 26 (154) Tampa Bay Lightning 27 (155) Dallas Stars 28 (156) Buffalo Sabres 29 (157) Boston Bruins (from MTL via SJS) 30 (158) Toronto Maple Leafs (from COL) 31 (159) Vegas Golden Knights 32 (160) Nashville Predators (from COL)

Sixth round 2026 NHL Draft order

Pick No. (Overall) Team 1 (161) Vancouver Canucks 2 (162) New York Rangers (from CHI via BUF) 3 (163) New York Rangers 4 (164) Calgary Flames 5 (165) Carolina Hurricanes (from TOR) 6 (166) Seattle Kraken 7 (167) Winnipeg Jets 8 (168) Florida Panthers 9 (169) Toronto Maple Leafs (from SJS) 10 (170) Pittsburgh Penguins (from NSH) 11 (171) St. Louis Blues 12 (172) New Jersey Devils 13 (173) New York Islanders 14 (174) San Jose Sharks (from CBJ via PHI) 15 (175) Detroit Red Wings 16 (176) Vancouver Canucks (from WSH) 17 (177) Los Angeles Kings 18 (178) Anaheim Ducks 19 (179) Nashville Predators (from UTA) 20 (180) Edmonton Oilers 21 (181) Philadelphia Flyers 22 (182) Columbus Blue Jackets (from PIT) 23 (183) Ottawa Senators 24 (184) Vancouver Canucks (from BOS via MIN) 25 (185) Minnesota Wild 26 (186) Tampa Bay Lightning 27 (187) Dallas Stars 28 (188) Buffalo Sabres 29 (189) Montreal Canadiens 30 (190) Los Angeles Kings (from COL via OTT) 31 (191) Vegas Golden Knights 32 (192) Carolina Hurricanes

Seventh round 2026 NHL Draft order

Pick No. (Overall) Team 1 (193) New York Rangers (from VAN) 2 (194) Chicago Blackhawks 3 (195) Colorado Avalanche (from NYR via NSH) 4 (196) Detroit Red Wings (from CGY) 5 (197) Dallas Stars (from TOR) 6 (198) Seattle Kraken 7 (199) Winnipeg Jets 8 (200) Chicago Blackhawks (from FLA) 9 (201) San Jose Sharks 10 (202) Nashville Predators 11 (203) St. Louis Blues 12 (204) Seattle Kraken (from NJD) 13 (205) New York Islanders 14 (206) Columbus Blue Jackets 15 (207) Detroit Red Wings 16 (208) Washington Capitals 17 (209) Los Angeles Kings 18 (210) Anaheim Ducks 19 (211) Utah Mammoth 20 (212) Edmonton Oilers 21 (213) Philadelphia Flyers 22 (214) Colorado Avalanche (from PIT) 23 (215) Colorado Avalanche (from OTT) 24 (216) Boston Bruins 25 (217) Florida Panthers (from MIN) 26 (218) Tampa Bay Lightning 27 (219) Dallas Stars 28 (220) Winnipeg Jets (from BUF) 29 (221) Montreal Canadiens 30 (222) Colorado Avalanche 31 (223) Vegas Golden Knights 32 (224) Montreal Canadiens (from CAR)

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