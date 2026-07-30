Justin Herbert's Chargers Teammates Reveal When They Knew Madison Beer Was 'The One'

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have the support of the Los Angeles Chargers following their engagement announcement.

In an appearance on the "Up And Adams" podcast, host Kay Adams sat down with several Chargers stars during training camp and spoke to them about Herbert's engagement news. His Chargers teammates and head coach Jim Harbaugh offered some marriage advice as well as how they knew Beer was the one for Herbert.

Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley revealed that he knew Beer was the one for Herbert when he slid during the Kansas City Chiefs São Paulo game at the start of the 2025-2026 season. He threw three touchdown passes that game to win 27-21 over the Chiefs. Henley joked that the team won because of Beer.

Harbaugh shared that he knew Beer was special because of the way Herbert lights up when he talks about her. The Chargers head coach added that everyone raved about how nice of a person Beer is when she began coming around the team.

Harbaugh said that his 15-year-old daughter Katie also approves of Beer and is a huge fan of the singer.

Another clue that Harbaugh knew Herbert was serious about Herbert was when he told him that he wanted to go on Beer's "Locket Tour" overseas in May 2026. He briefly missed some voluntary offseason workouts, but he got the support of Harbaugh and even offered to drive him to the airport.

The Chargers quarterback went to her opening night in Kraków, Poland, back in May. After Herbert told Harbaugh that he wanted to support her, the head coach asked if there would be a proposal in the future, and the quarterback responded, "sometime this summer."

Justin Herbert And Madison Beer's Engagement

Herbert teased the engagement to his coach, and the Chargers quarterback pulled through with the proposal and asked Beer to marry him. The couple announced their engagement on July 28, when they shared a joint post on Instagram.

In the post, the couple is outside in a garden with Herbert getting down on one knee, with several other photos in the carousel showing him picking her up and them embracing.

Beer simply captioned the post, "meet my fiancê."

Chargers safety Derwin James Jr. chimed in on the engagement, sharing that he was up at about 7 a.m. congratulating Herbert and Beer on their engagement.

Justin Herbert And Madison Beer Relationship

Herbert and Beer began fueling romance rumors when the Chargers quarterback was seen outside her music video set in August 2025. Their relationship was confirmed when the singer kissed Herbert on the sidelines before a Chargers game against the Washington Commanders in October 2025.

From then on, they had high-profile date nights at games when they attended a Los Angeles Lakers game and a World Series game in Los Angeles in October.

Beer is often seen supporting Herbert at games, and he also supported her by starring in her "Lovergirl" music video that was released in May 2026.

Harbaugh, who has been married to his wife, Sarah Feuerborn Harbaugh, since 2008, gave the newly engaged couple some marriage advice, sharing that they should attack each day with enthusiasm unknown to mankind, together.