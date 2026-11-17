Justin Herbert has a $262.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers. And somehow, that's not the full story of how much money he's making.

The quarterback, who has built a reputation for keeping his head down and letting his football do the talking, has become a favorite among major advertisers. Nike wants him wearing its gear. Financial companies want him in their commercials. Even his love of golf has turned into a business opportunity.

According to Forbes, Herbert made an estimated $11 million away from football in 2025, on top of the $60 million he earned on the field.

That's nearly $1 million a month from endorsements and other off-field business ventures alone.

For a player who has never seemed particularly interested in being famous, it's quite a portfolio.

Who Are Justin Herbert's Biggest Sponsors?

Herbert's endorsement deals cover far more than the usual football equipment and sports drinks.

Forbes' published sponsor list includes eight major companies: Nike, SoFi, Callaway Golf, TCL, Dr. Squatch, Verizon, Fanatics and Panini.

Some partnerships are particularly easy to understand.

Nike has been part of Herbert's career since he entered the NFL in 2020. SoFi, meanwhile, already had a connection to the Chargers through the naming rights to their home stadium when it signed Herbert to a personal endorsement deal in 2022.

Then there's Callaway Golf.

Herbert is an avid golfer, and in April 2023, he signed on as a brand ambassador for the equipment company. The partnership was a natural fit for a quarterback who spends some of his free time on the course and has hosted a charity golf tournament in his hometown of Eugene, Oregon.

His other deals have taken him in some different directions.

TCL named Herbert an NFL brand ambassador in 2023, putting him in advertisements for the electronics company. Dr. Squatch, known for its men's grooming products, has featured him in campaigns, too.

Fanatics and Panini provide another source of income through sports merchandise, memorabilia and trading cards. Verizon rounds out the sponsor list published by Forbes.

Herbert has also appeared in commercials for Subway and previously worked with Kendall Auto Group, a dealership network with roots in Eugene.

The financial terms of most of those individual agreements have not been disclosed, and the Forbes list does not establish whether every partnership remains active in November 2026.

Justin Herbert's Endorsement Earnings Reach $11 Million

The individual deals may be private, but the combined financial picture is impressive.

Forbes estimated Herbert's off-field earnings at $11 million for 2025, up from $10 million the previous year.

That figure includes more than traditional endorsement checks. Forbes also counts licensing, memorabilia, appearances and certain business income when calculating what athletes make away from their teams.

Put another way, Herbert's estimated off-field income averaged roughly $917,000 per month in 2025.

And that's before accounting for his Chargers paycheck.

Forbes ranked Herbert as the NFL's third-highest-paid player in 2025, behind Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. His estimated $71 million total included $60 million in football earnings and another $11 million off the field.

Sportico separately estimated Herbert's 2025 licensing income at $2.55 million, ranking him third among NFL players in that category. That money came from the commercial value of his name, image and merchandise.

It's a lucrative business for someone whose primary job is still throwing touchdowns.

How Much Is Justin Herbert's Chargers Contract Worth?

Herbert's endorsement income comes on top of one of the NFL's largest quarterback contracts.

In July 2023, the Chargers signed him to a five-year, $262.5 million extension, a deal worth an average of $52.5 million per season.

The agreement included approximately $218.7 million in total guarantees, with $133.7 million guaranteed at signing. It runs through the 2029 season.

The money reflects what Herbert has meant to the franchise since Los Angeles selected him sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

He became the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year that season, earned a Pro Bowl selection the following year and established himself as the centerpiece of the Chargers' offense.

His success has also made him an attractive name for advertisers.

But Herbert hasn't built his commercial career by trying to become someone else. In a previous interview with Boardroom, he discussed the importance of working with brands he felt comfortable representing.

That approach has served him well.

Six seasons into his NFL career, Herbert had already landed a contract worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars and an endorsement portfolio generating eight figures annually.

For a quarterback who rarely seeks the spotlight away from football, he's doing remarkably well in it.

