Justin Jefferson reposts tearjerker of little Vikings fan crying for his jersey
Let's be honest. Elite NFL wide receivers usually do not have the best reputation.
That's what makes this little Christmas tearjerker involving Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, arguably the best receiver in the league, that much more heartwarming before monster game against the Green Bay Packers, where the rivalry runs so deep, a fifth-grade Vikings fan refused to spell Packers players names, even for extra credit.
The day after Christmas, Jefferson tweeted on X, "Not gonna lie…for kids to want and receive my jersey has a Christmas gift and seeing how excited they are to get it is one of the best feelings as a professional athlete... Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone." That tweet alone was a great gesture.
RELATED: Lions HC Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice on coffee run
Then about an hour ago, the franchise Minnesota cornerstone and LSU product reposted a particular reaction of one little girl that was so moved when her parents got her a Jefferson jersey, that she literally cried uncontrollably from pure excitement, which was shared on Instagram. It's most certainly worth a watch.
RELATED: Bills QB Josh Allen's custom Christmas gift for Hailee Steinfeld finally revealed
Besides the amazing reaction of the little girl has to be her father, who is heard saying, "I'm so proud."
Obviously daughter, father, and the entire family share a passion for Jefferson, and the Vikings are easily the surprise team of this NFL season, battling the other feel-good NFC North team, the Detroit Lions, for the No. 1 see in the NFC. All three NFC North teams steamrolling towards the playoffs (sorry Chicago Bears fans) have a great shot to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.
It's moments like these that make sports so great. It's nice to see that Jefferson realizes that too.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game