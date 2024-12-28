The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Justin Jefferson reposts tearjerker of little Vikings fan crying for his jersey

After the Minnesota Vikings star receiver said kids getting excited for his jersey on Christmas was the "best feeling," one little girl will have you in tears.

Matthew Graham

Justin Jefferson smiling
Justin Jefferson smiling / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Let's be honest. Elite NFL wide receivers usually do not have the best reputation.

That's what makes this little Christmas tearjerker involving Minnesota Vikings star Justin Jefferson, arguably the best receiver in the league, that much more heartwarming before monster game against the Green Bay Packers, where the rivalry runs so deep, a fifth-grade Vikings fan refused to spell Packers players names, even for extra credit.

The day after Christmas, Jefferson tweeted on X, "Not gonna lie…for kids to want and receive my jersey has a Christmas gift and seeing how excited they are to get it is one of the best feelings as a professional athlete... Merry Christmas and happy holidays everyone." That tweet alone was a great gesture.

Then about an hour ago, the franchise Minnesota cornerstone and LSU product reposted a particular reaction of one little girl that was so moved when her parents got her a Jefferson jersey, that she literally cried uncontrollably from pure excitement, which was shared on Instagram. It's most certainly worth a watch.

Little girl excited to receive a Justin Jefferson jersey for Christmas.
Renee Thomas/Instagram
Little girl excited to receive a Justin Jefferson jersey for Christmas.
Renee Thomas/Instagram

Little girl Jefferson jersey
Renee Thomas/Instagram

Besides the amazing reaction of the little girl has to be her father, who is heard saying, "I'm so proud."

Obviously daughter, father, and the entire family share a passion for Jefferson, and the Vikings are easily the surprise team of this NFL season, battling the other feel-good NFC North team, the Detroit Lions, for the No. 1 see in the NFC. All three NFC North teams steamrolling towards the playoffs (sorry Chicago Bears fans) have a great shot to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl.

It's moments like these that make sports so great. It's nice to see that Jefferson realizes that too.

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

