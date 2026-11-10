Justin Jefferson looked ready for a fight scene. The football game could wait.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver made quite an entrance ahead of Monday night's matchup with the Buffalo Bills, arriving in an oversized black leather trench coat, matching pants, dark sunglasses and heavy black boots.

The outfit was dramatic enough on its own. Add Jefferson's braids, silver jewelry and black duffel bag, and the whole thing looked like it belonged on a movie set.

NFL fans certainly thought so.

When the league shared video of Jefferson walking through the stadium, the comments quickly filled with references to "The Matrix," the 1999 science-fiction film starring Keanu Reeves.

And once someone made the comparison, it was difficult to see anything else.

NFL Fans Have Plenty to Say About Justin Jefferson's Outfit

Jefferson didn't need to say a word to get people talking.

The Vikings star walked past the cameras in his all-black ensemble, sunglasses firmly in place, seemingly unfazed by the attention. Meanwhile, fans watching the video had already decided he looked remarkably familiar.

"Out here looking like Neo," one person commented, referring to Reeves' character in "The Matrix."

"Bro is about to enter the matrix," another wrote.

A third added, "Straight out of The Matrix."

Others saw a different action hero.

"Boy dressed like blade," one fan joked, comparing Jefferson to the vampire hunter played by Wesley Snipes.

Someone else suggested the outfit resembled Agent Smith, the sharply dressed antagonist from "The Matrix." Another went in an entirely different direction, referencing the 2006 comedy "Grandma's Boy."

The comments kept coming, with fans comparing the trench coat to everything from a shower curtain to a roll of black tape.

There was no shortage of creativity, although the overwhelming consensus was that Jefferson looked considerably more prepared to dodge bullets than catch passes.

Jefferson's Fashion Statement Comes With a Side of Football Jokes

Of course, this is the NFL. Even a fashion conversation eventually finds its way back to the field.

Some fans couldn't resist poking fun at the amount of attention Jefferson's arrival received.

"Just for a whooping 4 receptions, 24 yards and a touchdown," one commenter wrote.

Another offered a more optimistic interpretation of the outfit: "Bro came looking like he bout to save your season."

Jefferson has long treated his pregame arrivals as an opportunity to show off his personal style. And as one of the NFL's most recognizable wide receivers, he doesn't exactly have to work hard to get noticed.

Still, there's something particularly entertaining about an outfit that sends thousands of football fans digging through their favorite action movies for comparisons.

Jefferson may have been headed to play the Bills, but judging by the comments, plenty of people thought he had another assignment first.

Saving the world, apparently.

