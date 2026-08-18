There are wedding guests, and then there is the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods tied the knot Saturday in Malibu, California, capping an extraordinary stretch for the New York Knicks star with another ring and one seriously star-studded celebration.

And somewhere between the vows and the dancing, Towns’ two biggest moments of the year collided.

Gayle King was among the guests at the Aug. 15 wedding, and when she returned to “CBS Mornings” on Monday, she offered a few incredible details from inside the celebration.

One in particular should make Knicks fans smile.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy came out on the dance floor. Not a replica. Not some wedding-night prop. “It was the real trophy,” King said.

And yes, there was a soundtrack worthy of the occasion. “Everybody was singing, ‘New York, concrete jungle where dreams are made,’” King recalled, referring to Jay-Z's "Empire State of Mind" hit song with Alicia Keys.

After the year Towns has had, perhaps there was no better way to celebrate.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ Dad Nailed His Wedding Toast

The championship connection actually started before the trophy hit the dance floor.

Towns’ father, Karl Towns Sr., delivered a toast during the celebration and managed to sum up his son’s remarkable year with one line.

“He said, ‘It’s been a great year — he’s won two rings: the [NBA] championship ring and then the ring that he’s giving to Jordyn tonight.’ I thought that was nice,” King recalled.

Two rings. Two celebrations. One unforgettable summer.

Towns helped the Knicks capture an NBA championship in June, ending one of the most famous title droughts in American sports. Two months later, he was standing at the altar watching Woods walk toward him.

King said she always makes a point of watching the groom as the bride comes down the aisle.

Towns gave her a reason to keep doing it. She recalled seeing him “grinning from ear to ear” as Woods approached.

“When she stepped up there, he said, ‘You look amazing.’ I said, ‘Awww,’” King said. “You know I love love. It was beautiful.”

For all the famous faces surrounding them, it was that little exchange that gave King one of her favorite moments of the night.

The Larry O’Brien Trophy Eventually Joined the Party

Of course, this wasn't exactly an intimate backyard wedding.

King was part of a celebrity-filled guest list that reportedly included Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, Jada Pinkett Smith, Ben Stiller, Christine Taylor, Tracy Morgan and several NBA players.

Yet one of the night's most memorable arrivals didn't need a seat assignment. At some point during the reception, the Larry O’Brien Trophy emerged on the dance floor.

King described the scene as guests gathered around the trophy, bringing a little Madison Square Garden energy all the way to Malibu.

“To see all those guys [Towns’ NBA friends] on the floor with all those guests was so nice,” King said. It is hard to imagine a more fitting snapshot of Towns' year.

The championship trophy represented the culmination of one journey. The wedding marked the beginning of another.

And for at least a few minutes Saturday night, the two celebrations shared the same dance floor.

