Karl-Anthony Towns has another reason to celebrate during an already unforgettable summer.

The New York Knicks star married longtime love Jordyn Woods on Saturday, Aug. 15, in a star-studded ceremony in Malibu, California. The couple exchanged vows outdoors overlooking the Pacific Ocean, surrounded by white florals and a guest list that brought together the worlds of basketball, Hollywood and fashion.

Woods, 28, walked down the aisle in a strapless white gown featuring a sweetheart neckline, fitted bodice and sweeping skirt. She completed the look with a lace scarf, veil and cascading calla lily bouquet. Towns, 30, kept things classic in a black tuxedo.

But the bride and groom weren't the only familiar faces in Malibu.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods' Wedding Brought Out Some Major Stars

Woods' longtime friend Kylie Jenner attended the wedding alongside Timothée Chalamet, while Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber were also among the guests.

Michael B. Jordan, Ben Stiller, Teyana Taylor, Gayle King and Jada Pinkett Smith were among the other celebrities reportedly on hand for the celebration.

Towns had plenty of familiar faces from the basketball world there, too.

Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson, OG Anunoby, Josh Hart, Jose Alvarado and Miles McBride were among those who attended.

The couple even found a way to work a little Knicks flair into the festivities. Guests reportedly left with customized hoodies reading "Married in 5," along with Fanatics party favors and In-N-Out cups.

It was a fitting touch after the Knicks' championship run made Woods nearly as familiar a presence to New York fans as some of the players on the court.

Towns and Woods Went From Friends to Husband and Wife

Saturday's wedding marked the latest chapter of a relationship that started with friendship years before it turned romantic.

Towns and Woods began dating in 2020 after first getting to know each other as friends. Over the years, both have spoken about the foundation that friendship gave their relationship and the difficult moments they have helped each other navigate.

Their relationship also became a major part of Towns' first two seasons in New York. Woods was a regular courtside presence during the Knicks' 2026 championship run, and her orange Woods by Jordyn handbag even developed a following of its own as fans embraced it as a good-luck charm.

Towns proposed on Christmas Eve 2025 at Overstory in New York City, with family and friends there for the moment. The couple revealed the engagement on Christmas Day after more than five years together.

Less than eight months later, they are officially husband and wife.

And after a summer that included an NBA championship for Towns, a title parade through New York and now a wedding surrounded by family, teammates and some of their most famous friends, 2026 has given the newlyweds plenty to celebrate.