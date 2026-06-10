Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Uses No-Bag Policy to Springboard Her Career

Jordyn Woods has become a staple on the sidelines of the 2026 NBA playoffs as she's been routinely present to cheer on her fiance, New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns.

The media personality has also become a constant voice in the conversation between games by taking to her social media accounts to keep fans apprised of behind-the-scences tidbits and hacks for making the most of viewing this year's playoffs compaign.

Woods and Towns have been dating since May 2020, when they first became public with their romance.

Five years after announcing their relationship to the world, the pair made a follow-up announcement in December 2025 with the news of their engagement.

Jordyn Woods Turns a No-Bag Negative Into a Professional Positive

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns at 2026 LA Clippers & Comcast NBC Universal NBA All-Star Legendary Tip-Off Celebration | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As the contentious rivalry between the Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs continues, so does debate over stadium policies and protocols which are creating bottlenecked entries into the live games.

Notably, the no-bag policy has been a particularly frustrating sticking point for fans and players' family members alike.

But one person who has decided to turn the no-bag policy into something positive is Heir Jordyn, as she's known on her Instagram account.

Through the power of perspective, Woods has shown the world how to turn an obstacle and annoyance into an opportunity for growth and abundance.

Taking the arena's no-bag policy and turning it into a chance to launch her latest shoe design for her brand, Woods by Jordyn, the content creator and model took to her Instagram to share the news of the brand's drop of their iconic Stunt Sandal in the hue 'Summer Citrus.'

In the post on her page announcing the new release, Woods made certain to include in the caption, "We heard bags aren't allowed tonight... Don't worry, we're running a new play," before officially introducing the premiere of the design.

The bright orange shade is a limited edition color which undoubtedly pairs perfectly with the NY Knicks' trademark colors of blue and orange.

On the brand's official social media, Woods gave NBA Playoffs outfit inspiration by modeling the 'Summer Citrus' Stunt Sandal along with denim bottoms and a relaxed blue and orange Knicks' top.

Though the 'Summer Citrus' clementine color is only available for purchase for a select time, the Stunt Sandal is a staple of the brand's offerings and is regularly available in neutral tones, including the timeless black version of the shoe.

Throughout the NBA Playoffs this year, Woods has been spotted representing her brand by donning the label's handbags in the same tangerine color as the new limited access sandals.