Karl-Anthony Towns' Fiancée Jordyn Woods Rocks Custom Knicks NBA Finals Cowboy Hat

The New York Knicks are looking to improve to a commanding 3-0 lead against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals on June 8.

The Knicks got off to a commanding 2-0 lead in this series after two consecutive road victories on the Spurs' home court. Therefore, they now have an opportunity to win their first NBA championship since 1973 at their own Madison Square Garden, which would make for one of the most iconic moments in the franchise's history.

New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

That being said, this series is still far from finished. If San Antonio can secure a road win on Monday night, they'll only be down one game and put themselves back into contention.

But if New York can win again in Game 3, this series is essentially finished for star center Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs, given that no team has ever come back from a 3-0 lead in NBA postseason history.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Jordyn Woods Shows Off Custom Cowboy Hat Before Spurs vs. Knicks NBA Finals Game 3

Center Karl-Anthony Towns has been a vital reason why New York has performed so well to this point, as he has contributed on both offense and defense.

There's no question that his fiancée, Jordyn Woods, will be sitting courtside at Madison Square Garden to show her support. And given that Woods is a fashion influencer and owns her own bag company, she'll be wearing whatever she feels like is fit for the huge occasion.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Woods definitely showed off quite the fit on her Instagram story before Game 3, at least when it comes to the hat.

On Monday, Woods posted a video that showed a grey custom Knicks cowboy hat. She turned the hat around, as one side had "NBA Finals" written on it while the other side had "Mrs. Towns".

She also wrote in the post's caption, "Had to get a cowboy hat when I was in San Antonio".

Perhaps Woods will be wearing this hat during Game 3 on Monday night. Then again, it seems like this is more fit for when she's back at the Spurs' arena.

But Woods and the rest of Knicks fans are hoping that Towns, Jalen Brunson, and the rest of New York's roster don't have to return to San Antonio, and instead that they'll get this series finished at Madison Square Garden over the next two games. And that will require a win on Monday.