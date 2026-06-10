Karl-Anthony Towns Proposed to Jordyn Woods With Ring Containing Rarest Diamond Color

As Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks seek to add an NBA championship ring to their collection, the star forward's fiancée Jordyn Woods has been supportively cheering him on while fashioning her own extraordinarily rare and priceless ring.

Woods is known for her high quality taste on the sidelines of the court action, including the numerous pieces from her own line, Woods by Jordyn, which she has worn during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.

In particular, she has been associated with carrying an ostrich bag of her own design to her court side seat at Knicks' games. Since the ban on bags during the NBA Playoffs, she has replaced her custom bag with matching ostrich shoes in the same tangerine hue she calls 'Summer Citrus.'

No matter what the 28-year-old wears to support Towns, she's been a steady courstide presence since the pair began dating in 2020.

After more than five years of dating, the couple took their relationship to the next level with the news of a major milestone this past December.

Jordyn Woods' Engagement Ring Is Estimated To Be Worth in the Seven Figures

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordyn Woods at the NBA All-Star Tip-Off Celebration at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on February 13, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Since announcing their engagement over the 2025 holiday season, the engagement ring that the Knicks star used to propose to his Woods has become a staple in the media personality's social media content.

The ring itself is estimated to be betwen 10-carats and 15-carats in total. The centerpiece stone is an emerald cut diamond and is supported by a band decorated with smaller diamonds all the way around.

One of the rarest components of the ring is the ombré pavé diamonds encompassing the ring's band, particularly with the inclusion of pink diamonds in a cascading gradient from a dark shade to a light, pastel rosy hue.

Intense pink diamonds can easily exceed $100,000 per carat, with lighter blush shades of the color attracting price tags of tens of thousands of dollars per carat. This makes Woods' ring particularly valuable.

Jordyn Woods shows off her 10 carat engagement ring with pink diamonds from fiance Karl-Anthony Towns before 2026 NBA Playoff | IMAGO / Image Press Agency

Estimates of the social media creator's engagement ring have placed the piece of jewelry at being worth over $1 million.

Moreover, the accessory contains a rainbow of six colored gemstones on the underside of the ring's band and incerases the overall valuation of the bejeweled accoutrement.

If the Knicks can bring home the 2026 NBA title complete with championship rings for each player, then Woods and Towns will be able to twin in their invaluable jewelry.