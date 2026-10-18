Karrueche Tran Reveals Adorable Nickname for Deion Sanders Relationship on New Podcast

Karrueche Tran is spilling how life is with Deion Sanders.

On an episode of her new podcast, "The Pop Exchange Show," which she co-hosts with Jason Kennedy, she shared how her nickname for "Coach Prime" is based on him going viral for trying on his new prosthetic foot.

Sanders had his big toe and second toe on his left foot amputated in late 2021. The public found out about his surgery a few months after the procedure, but recently, the Colorado football coach shared that he has new prosthetic toes.

In a video on Instagram, Sanders shared his unboxing of the foot, then tried it on with the help of a medical provider. He marveled at how well it looked on him and then began taking his first steps. Sanders admitted that it felt like he was "dragging" while walking with the prosthetic before seeing how it feels with socks and shoes on.

At the end of the video, he shared how much of a "blessing" it was to have the prosthetic while he takes his time getting used to it.

Karrueche Tran Gives Deion Sanders an Adorable Nickname

Tran let fans in on how lighthearted their relationship is and that his prosthetic foot created a new nickname for him.

She shared on the podcast that she calls him "Little Foot" and jokingly teases him about it.

“I love that that’s a part of our relationship, that we get to laugh and have fun,” she said.

Tran shared a memory about seeing his toes for the first time when she went over to his house to watch TV. Sanders propped his feet up on the bed, and they spoke about it for the first time. She didn't know how to bring it up, but she revealed that he wasn't embarrassed to talk about it or try to hide his foot.

The "Claws" actress shared that she admires how confident he is and that "he never allowed this situation to hinder anything in his life.”

When Did Karrueche Tran and Deion Sanders Start Dating?

Sanders and Tran have been dating for over a year and a half. While his amputations were before they started dating, she's been supporting him throughout his other medical procedures. He shared last year that he had to undergo surgery to treat his bladder cancer.

The actress was right by his side in the hospital bed for support.

Outside of his personal life, Sanders continues to lead Colorado football as the head coach and support his son, Shedeur Sanders, who was drafted by the Cleveland Browns last year. Tran has been spotted at both Colorado and Brown games in support of the family.

Next up for Deion will be his game with Colorado, facing the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Oct. 24 at 7 pm ET.