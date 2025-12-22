Deion Sanders turns heads with plus-one date for son Shedeur’s Browns game

It was a family affair for Shedeur Sanders at the Cleveland Browns’ narrow loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. His dad also brought a plus one that turned heads.

Shedeur finished the game with 157 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions in the 23-20 home loss to the Bills.

While another loss will sting for the rookie quarterback out of dad’s Colorado Buffaloes, he got to play in front of family and share some special moments like this one with dad before the game.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with father Deion Sanders prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

He also had this one with mom and sister Shelomi on the sidelines.

While the family moments were great, dad certainly stunned by bringing his girlfriend Karrueche Tran with him.

TRENDING: Deion Sanders and his girlfriend Karrueche Tran watching his son Shedeur Sanders warm up for the #Browns today.



👀👀👀



One hell of a show in Cleveland.



pic.twitter.com/VvI563oJmB — MLFootball (@MLFootball) December 21, 2025

They were seen sitting together, too.

Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders at Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills game supporting son Shedeur Sanders with rumored girlfriend Karrueche Tran pic.twitter.com/ktgn3sdnxU — Kollege Kidd (@KollegeKidd) December 21, 2025

Deion and the actress Tran are rarely seen together in public. She went viral when she was seen crying by his bedside during his bladder cancer surgery, but had been seen in February in Los Angeles together.

He definitely wasn’t seen sitting with his ex-wife Pilar, who said she’d never sit with Deion at a game.

There’s two games left for the three-win Browns starting with Sunday at home vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Will it be another family affair next weekend as well?

Shilo, Pilar, Shedeur, Shelomi, Deion | Pilar Sanders/Instagram

