Kerry Washington Reveals Surprising Connection to Kylie Kelce

Kerry Washington and Kylie Kelce had more in common than either of them realized.

Washington joined Kelce on the Oct. 1 episode of her “Not Gonna Lie” podcast, and it did not take long for the conversation to uncover a connection dating back more than a decade.

“I was so excited when I realized that our husbands played together,” Kelce told Washington.

Washington is married to former NFL cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha, while Kelce’s husband, Jason Kelce, spent his entire 13-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

But even Washington did not initially realize their husbands’ time in Philadelphia had overlapped. So before sitting down with Kylie, she went straight to the source.

“And I asked Nnamdi this weekend. I was like, did you? Because I didn’t know,” Washington recalled. “I was like, ‘Did you guys play together?’ He was like, ‘Yes, we played together for two years.’”

Asomugha joined the Eagles in 2011. That happened to be the same year Philadelphia selected Jason in the sixth round of the NFL Draft.

And when Washington asked what her husband remembered about his then-rookie teammate, she came to the podcast with a message Kylie was not expecting.

Nnamdi Asomugha Remembers a Different Side of Jason Kelce

Long before Jason became one of the defining faces of the Eagles, Asomugha apparently saw something special in the young center.

“He said when he went to Philly was actually your husband’s rookie year,” Washington told Kylie. “And he was like, ‘I just remember being so impressed with him because as a rookie, you don’t always see guys who have that much maturity and leadership at such a young age.’”

Kylie smiled at the compliment, but could not resist admitting she had been hoping for a slightly different scouting report.

“That’s very sweet,” she said. “I was really hoping you were gonna come in with some dirt because we love to just find something to just like go back to my husband and be like, ‘Really, you did that?’”

Unfortunately for Kylie, Washington made it clear that Asomugha was unlikely to provide the ammunition she wanted.

“Nnamdi doesn’t, he’s not like freewheeling with the compliments and he has really high standards when it comes to leadership and maturity,” Washington said. “It means a lot for him to say that.”

The praise carries a little more weight knowing what followed. Jason went from a sixth-round pick in 2011 to a seven-time Pro Bowler, six-time first-team All-Pro and Super Bowl champion before retiring after the 2023 season.

Asomugha got an unusually early look at the player Jason would become.

Philadelphia Still Holds a Special Place for Kerry Washington

The connection also gave Washington and Kylie a chance to bond over Philadelphia itself.

Asomugha spent two seasons with the Eagles before finishing his NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers. His longest tenure came with the Raiders, where he played for eight seasons.

But Philadelphia clearly stuck with Washington.

“We loved our time in Philly. We love the Eagles, we root for the Eagles,” she said. “Philly holds a really special place in my heart. I loved our apartment in Philly.”

Washington added that she and Asomugha still root for several of his former teams, including the Raiders.

For Kylie, however, the best discovery may have come before Washington ever sat down behind the microphone.

She went looking for stories about her husband’s rookie season.

Instead, she found out one of his veteran teammates had already spotted the qualities that would eventually help make Jason Kelce a Philadelphia legend.

