Jason Kelce’s Wife Kylie Kelce Addresses Rumors They’re Expecting Baby No. 5

Kylie Kelce, the wife of retired Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce and sister-in-law to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, has never been shy about speaking her mind.

In fact, her outspokenness even helped name her podcast “Not Gonna Lie.”

And on the most recent episode of that show, Kylie addressed something that’s been bothering her: people debating about whether or not she’s pregnant with baby No. 5.

Kylie Kelce Nips Pregnancy Rumors in the Bud

The pregnancy gossip started when Kylie posted photos on Instagram of a recent trip to Paris. She was wearing a loose-fitting white dress, which apparently got some fans asking was Kylie expecting another child?

“@nglwithkylie is it the dress or is that a little baby bump?” one fan commented.

“I see a baby bump,” another added.

Kylie set the record straight, pouring cold water on the notion that she was pregnant again.

“Hey, you know what’s [expletive] up?” she stated. “Commenting on women’s bodies, specifically commenting on the possibility of a pregnancy. I don’t know how many times we have to go over this. We’ve done it on TikTok, we’ve done it here on the show, therefore, we’ve done it on Instagram and all other social media platforms.

“There were a few of these comments left on the photos of my Paris trip, so I guess people need a reminder. … First of all, hell no. I have four children. … We have four kids, stop trying to get me to have more. Stop it. That’s between me, my husband, and my [expletive] uterus.”

‘Stop it’: Kylie Kelce Sounds off About Commenting on Women’s Bodies

Kylie Kelce (left) and Jason Kelce (right) look on during the game between Portugal and the United States at Subaru Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to venting about having to squash pregnancy rumors, Kylie also took a moment to reprimand those commenting on her body and anyone else who might feel the need to speculate about the size of any woman’s body.

“Am I 100% pre-baby body? No because that’s never happening, and that’s OK because I have made four human beings,” Kylie added. “I can’t believe that we’re still out here looking at someone in a dress — that is not a fitted dress — and saying baby bump. … Cut it out. Stop what you’re doing. Stop it.

“We don’t need to do that anymore because there’s the thing, even if — which I am not — even if I was with child, that is between me and my husband to decide when we would like to share that information.”