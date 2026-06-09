Kim Kardashian Various Monaco Race Weekend F1 Outfits Draw Rave Reviews

Headlines have raved about reality star Kim Kardashian's official paddock premiere as the girlfriend of Ferrari Formula 1 driver, Sir Lewis Hamilton, at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

MONTE CARLO, MONACO: Kim Kardashian, Lewis Hamilton's girlfriend, at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix at the Circuit de M | IMAGO / Michael Potts

Kardashian made an appearance in the Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team's garage alongside her sister, Khloe Kardashian, where both women were handed official team headsets to join in on the pre-race trackside action.

On Sunday, the billionare entrepreneur attended the prestigious Formula 1 event in Monte Carlo where Hamilton finished in second place. However, the Ferrari driver was handed a five-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane following the conclusion of the Grand Prix race.

Kim Kardashian at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix Formula 1 Podium ceremony where Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton won second F1 GP race | IMAGO / Photo News

Still, Kardashian was spotted excitedly cheering her beau on as he received the second place trophy from Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco.

The royal couple and reigning monarch of the Principality of Monaco personally awarded the winners of the race as the top three finishers were recognized on the awards podium.

Ferrari F1 driver Lewis Hamilton with Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco on Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix podium | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Kim Kardashian Wore Gucci Ensembles Throughout the Festivities of the Monaco Grand Prix Weekend

F1 MONACO GP 2026 Kim Kardashian attends podium during the Formula 1 Grand Prix de Canada 2026 to watch Lewis Hamilton | IMAGO / PsnewZ

The SKIMS founder looked good in Gucci throughout the duration of the many festivities held over the weekend. She first turned heads with a denim and black lace body suit look, then donned a cream colored body-contouring dress with a relaxed high neck designed by Gucci during the Grand Prix race itself.

After several consecutive days of during the F1 paddock into a runway with her many inspired looks, Kardashian's standout fashion moment came at Monday evening's F1 Grand Prix of Monaco Gala.

Hosted by the ruling royal couple of Monaco, the gala is an annual tradition which brings together dignitaries, Formula 1 teams, and supporters of the F1 community for an opportunity to recognize the longstanding tradition of hosting motor sport in the small Monegasque nation.

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert II of Monaco at the 2026 Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix podium ceremony | IMAGO / Beautiful Sports

Kardashian stepped out on a yacht just ahead of the the gala wearing a vintage black Gucci gown that was bejeweled from top to bottom.

One accessory included in Kardashian's Monaco GP gala attire which immediately began gaining buzz online was a matching bejeweled black thong fashioned by Gucci to complement the black tie outfit.

Style Was Previously Worn By 90s Supermodel Kate Moss

The couture ensemble was previously worn by 90s supermodel Kate Moss when the runway icon was dressed by the fashion house earlier in the 2026 fashion season.

90s Supermodel Kate Moss at the 2026 Met Gala in black haute couture sheer gown | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Kim's Prior Iconic Outfits

Wearing a vintage look pulled from the archives which has been previously donned by one of history's greatest pop culture figures is a trend which Kardashian seems to enjoy reviving.

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic gold sheer gown at the 2022 Met Gala in New York City | IMAGO / NurPhoto

Prior to her appearance at the gala in Monaco, she wore Marilyn Monroe's timeless "Happy Birthday, Mr. President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala.