Kim Kardashian and Sister Khloe Find the Perfect Fashion Accessory at Monaco GP

Kim and Khloe Take Monaco.

The Kardashian sisters have made their Formula 1 paddock premiere this weekend to support Kim's beau, Sir Lewis Hamilton, as he represents the Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team in the 2026 edition of the historic Monaco Grand Prix.

Kim and Lewis have been romantically linked since the start of this year after finding their mutual spark in a friends-to-lovers trope.

The seven-time Formula 1 World Champion and the SKIMS Mogul have a longstanding friendship which can be traced as far back as 2014, which is a very good sign for the couple as friendship can set a strong foundation for a relationship.

Fans were left on the edge of their seats for weeks as the couple was spotted in February at the Super Bowl, watching the sunset roadside in Arizona, and out together in New York City.

However, the A-List couple's relationship status wasn't fully confirmed until Hamilton hard launched the pair on his Instagram account with a cameo by Kim at the end of his promo for "Tokyo Drift Vol. III."

Since Lewis has been seen spending quality time with Kim and her family in California, it's only fitting that she return the favor by visiting him at his primary residence in Monaco.

And what better time to tour the principality than during the iconic Monaco Grand Prix, which runs through the streets of the nation spanning merely 0.8 miles in total square footage but is called home to more than half of the current Formula 1 grid drivers.

Kardashian Sisters Receive Warm Welcome to the Paddock From Formula 1

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian walk through the F1 paddock at the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix during qualifying sessions ahead of race day. | IMAGO / Every Second Media

Upon their arrival to the Monaco Grand Prix circuit, Kim and Khloe were greeted with an exuberant welcome from the official F1 social media account.

To let the women know that they're already part of the Formula 1 family, the caption to the post read, "Welcome to the paddock 👋" with fans quickly joining the comments section to extend their own welcomes to the celebrity duo.

With friendly welcomes all around, the sisters quickly settled into the Scuderia Ferrari F1 Team's garage, which is where they found the perfect motor sport accessory to pair with their casual chic denim jeans and lace bodysuits.

To help them lock in and truly become a part of the Ferrari family, both sisters were given an accoutrement to loop them into team strategy - a race headset.

The headsets used by F1 teams allow the race engineers, technicians, and team principals to stay in constant communication with the drivers out on the race track.

For VIP guests like the Kardashian sisters, the headsets allow them to listen in to all of Ferrari's inter-team conversation during qualifying runs, practice sessions, and the actual race day action out on the track.

With Kim and Hamilton's relationship trending towards long-term bliss, the reality star should start planning more outfits and ensembles to pair with paddock headsets as she's certain to become a staple in the Ferrari garage.