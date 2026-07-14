Kim Kardashian Shares Lewis Hamilton Selfie With Kids During Lake Trip

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance is getting deeper as the F1 star scored an invite to her family trip.

The "Kardashians" star shared a couple of moments from her recent lake trip with her kids, sister Khloé Kardashian, and her kids, friends, and Hamilton in her latest Instagram photo dump on July 13.

Kim posted pictures of her children North, 13, Saint, 10, Chicago, 8, and Psalm, 7, riding motorbikes, lighting sparklers, and doing cartwheels as they celebrated the Fourth of July.

One photo in particular caught fans' eyes, and they didn't have to search for it, given it was the second in her photo dump. The SKIMS co-founder posed for a selfie with the F1 star with her youngest daughter, Chicago.

Fans couldn't get enough of the moment as they flocked to the comment section to express their admiration for the couple. Some fans shared how this is Kardashian's "Love Island," and others noted that they came to comment on her photo just to see Hamilton.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Relationship

Kardashian and Hamilton have known one another for over a decade, but it wasn't until February that they were rumored to begin seeing one another.

In February, they were spotted at the Estelle Manor in Cotswold, England. A source told the U.S. Sun that it was a "very romantic" getaway between the two. They were later seen in Paris at the luxury hotel Le Bristol Paris when Kardashian reportedly chartered her private jet after their weekend in England.

Later that month, they would be seen sitting side-by-side at the Super Bowl when the New England Patriots faced the Seattle Seahawks.

Kim Kardashian at the Super Bowl together with her new boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton



pic.twitter.com/QwFB5NDDXo — Dami’ Adenuga (@DAMIADENUGA) February 9, 2026

Since then, they have made several public appearances together. Kardashian went to Tokyo to support Hamilton at the Japanese Grand Prix in April.

She also brought her kids along for the ride. After their time in Tokyo, he posted a video of her in the passenger seat of a rare $4M Ferrari F40, as he visited the legendary Daikoku Parking Area to do some drifting.

In addition to the Tokyo trip, the couple has been seen at Coachella, Kardashian supporting Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix, and even for a bike ride in New York City.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's Past Relationships

Before Kardashian and Hamilton became an item, they met in 2014 and stayed in contact throughout the years. Hamilton has been linked to Gigi Hadid and Rita Ora, but his long-term romance was with singer Nicole Scherzinger. They dated for about eight years until they separated in 2015.

Kardashian has had romances in the past with Reggie Bush, Ray J, and Nick Cannon. She has been married three times. She was with her first husband, Damon Thomas, from 2000 to 2004.

She was married to former NBAer Kris Humphries for an infamous 72 days in 2011, and she was with Kanye West from 2014 to 2022. After her separation from the controversial rap icon, she dated comedian Pete Davidson for nine months, which was her last public relationship that ended in 2022.