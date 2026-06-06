Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix has been one of the most iconic events in motorsport since its first race in 1929.

Held on the narrow, winding streets of Monte Carlo, the tiny principality perched on the French Riviera, it's been hosted by Monaco's royal family from the very beginning, which set the tone for what the event has since become.

May 29, 2011; Monte Carlo, MONACO; Formula One driver Sebastian Vettel (GER) during the 2011 Monaco Grand Prix. | GEPA/Imagn Images

Every year, the city fills up with celebrities, billionaires, and royalty, the harbor lines up with superyachts, and the paddock becomes one of the most photographed places on the planet.

Since the beginning, Monaco has always attracted the world's most famous faces, and they've always dressed the part.

But in 2026, one man is already stealing the show.

May 3, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton (44) before the Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton arrived at the Circuit de Monaco on Friday, June 5, in a sheer, long-sleeve top completely drenched in fluorescent sequins, paired with beige trousers, black dress shoes, tinted Ray-Ban sunglasses, and a diamond necklace with matching earrings.

F1's Instagram summed it up: "LH in the house 🇲🇨."

The comments lit up, and fans were quick to credit Kim Kardashian, who Hamilton has reportedly been dating, for the look.

"The Kardashian effect 👙🐱, " one fan commented.

"Kim picked that out for him," another replied.

"Kardashian making decisions 😂😂," another wrote.

"He took that out of Kim's closet," one other fan added.

"Is @kimkardashian in the house 🙌 ❤️," another responded.

"You're really hanging out with the Kardashians hahahahaha," another joked.

Jul 21, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Kim Kardashian poses for a selfie before the match between Inter Miami CF and Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Hamilton and Kardashian were first seen together at Kate Hudson's New Year's Eve party in Aspen in late 2025.

From there, they reportedly went on a countryside retreat in England in February, then took a trip to Paris before a public outing at Super Bowl LX, a clip that instantly racked up millions of views.

Lewis and Kim Kardashian at the Superbowl #SuperBowlLX pic.twitter.com/SokO1Haeec — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) February 9, 2026

Then came a trip to Arizona in early March, at which point they were reportedly "growing closer romantically."

Family trips, appearances in Tokyo, Malibu, and Coachella followed, and by June 1, Kardashian made it official, hard-launching the relationship on Instagram.

Kardashian posted a carousel of pictures, including a video of the two cycling through New York City, the highlight being Kim crashing straight into Hamilton.

While Kardashian fans may want to give credit to Kim, the reality is that Hamilton has been fashion's favorite athlete for years.

His TommyXLewis collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger launched in 2018, making him not just a fashion icon but a co-designer.

He's fronted campaigns for Valentino and Dior, attended the Met Gala year after year, and turned every F1 paddock into his personal runway, even founding his own clothing line, Plus44.

Oct 20, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team driver Lewis Hamilton (44) of Team Great Britain walks through the track entrance before the 2024 Formula One US Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

On the track, Hamilton is considered one of the favorites this weekend, alongside his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc, 2024's Monaco champion racing on home soil, and Mercedes driver George Russell.





Hamilton himself has won the event three times: 2008, 2016, and 2019.

In addition to Friday's flashy outfit, Hamilton is also set to debut a special pink Ferrari helmet for Monaco this weekend.