Kirk Cousins knew exactly what he was getting himself into when he moved to Las Vegas.

It wasn't the heat. It wasn't the Strip. It wasn't even adjusting to a new NFL team.

It was In-N-Out.

The veteran quarterback signed with the Las Vegas Raiders during the offseason, putting him within dangerously easy reach of the West Coast burger chain. Apparently, Cousins identified the potential problem before he ever arrived.

Now, one game into his Raiders career, he's already admitting defeat.

“When I signed with the Raiders, I knew this was gonna be an issue,” Cousins told reporters Wednesday. “That is a great cheat meal, and coming home from a win on a Sunday night, I don’t know if I can’t think of a better spot than that.”

And Cousins isn't exactly stopping by for one cheeseburger.

Insane: Raiders veteran QB Kirk Cousins reveals he has an "In-N-Out" addiction.



• Ordered a 3x3 by himself during off day in August

• " I can put down a lot of In-n-Out burgers."

• "I knew this was gonna be an issue. That is a great cheat meal, and coming home from a win on… pic.twitter.com/PMRSR4y6lg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2026

Kirk Cousins Reveals His Massive In-N-Out Order

The four-time Pro Bowler was asked about his postgame routine after leading Las Vegas to a season-opening victory, and his answer quickly turned into a confession about his newest guilty pleasure.

“In-N-Out’s tough to beat. I mean, I have an In-N-Out problem,” Cousins said.

So what does an NFL quarterback's cheat meal actually look like? Apparently, a lot of burgers.

“I can put down a lot of In-N-Out burgers,” Cousins playfully admitted.

Cousins has already put that claim to the test. He revealed that during an off day in August, he ordered himself a “3x3,” the chain's three-patty, three-cheese-slice burger.

His preferred order doesn't exactly resemble the carefully measured meals one might associate with an NFL quarterback, but Cousins made clear that it's a reward, not an everyday occurrence.

And after a win? Good luck talking him out of it.

“Coming home from a win on a Sunday night, I don’t know if I can think of a better spot than that,” Cousins said. “It’s hard for me to fully articulate why I like it so much, but, yeah, I’m a sucker for it.”

The Raiders may have given Cousins a new uniform and a new city this offseason. Las Vegas has apparently also given him a new postgame tradition.

Cousins Had Plenty of Reason to Celebrate After Raiders Debut

Fortunately for Cousins, his first opportunity to celebrate arrived immediately.

The 38-year-old quarterback led the Raiders to a convincing season-opening win over the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium, completing 21 of 30 passes for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

Two of those scores went to running back Ashton Jeanty, while Cousins also reached a significant personal milestone in his Raiders debut.

His three touchdown passes pushed him into the NFL's 300-touchdown club, making him the 15th quarterback in league history to reach the mark.

Not bad for his first regular-season game in silver and black.

Cousins will have to wait until after the Raiders' next game to decide whether another towering burger is in order. Las Vegas heads to Los Angeles for a Week 2 matchup against the Chargers.

If the Raiders return home with another win, though, Cousins has already made his celebration plans pretty clear.

