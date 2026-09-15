What Kirk Cousins Proved in Raiders Week 1 Win vs. Dolphins

The quarterback position has plagued the Las Vegas Raiders for much of the past three seasons. The Raiders' front office was determined to fix it heading into the 2026 regular season. They did so in a major way, adding two quarterbacks they believe will help lead them into the future.

Rookie Fernando Mendoza is the future, but the Raiders needed a bridge, of sorts, between the seven different quarterbacks they have started since 2023 and the No. 1 overall pick. His experience and prior ties to Klint Kubiak made veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins the man for the job.

Small Sample Size

One week is hardly enough time to learn much about a team. Few things, if any, are proven after the first week of the season, especially with only three preseason games. However, the Raiders had so much room for improvement that one game was undoubtedly telling.

Subpar quarterback play has doomed the Raiders in recent years. Yet so has having a lackluster supporting cast and coaching staff around those seven aforementioned quarterbacks. Las Vegas addressed both issues this season, making life easier for whoever is under center.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A general overall view as Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws in the first quarter on the Raiders shield logo at midfield against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For now, that is Cousins. On Sunday, the Raiders showed what they can be with a competent quarterback under center. It wasn't always pretty for Cousins against the Dolphins, but every drive of their performance, as a unit, was effective in one way or another, largely because of the veteran.

Las Vegas had multiple scoring drives that lasted for over six minutes of game time. This shortened the game, giving Miami less room for error against a solid Raiders defense. That likely would not have been possible in Kubiak's first game had another quarterback started under center.

The Raiders will face much tougher defenses than Miami; finding a way to put together long drives could help compensate for some of the roster deficiencies Las Vegas still has. Cousins offered insight into the long drives Las Vegas manufactured and how they impacted both teams.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) prepares for a snap in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think that's an important aspect. We did have some long drives with a lot of plays. Think it's a conditioning thing. It's being able to string plays together where we're not going backward, not having negative plays, or mental errors, or penalties,” Cousins said after the game.

“So, to be able to string long drives together is a big part of being a mature offense with a great operation. And for the most part, we have to think there were times where we did it, and we got to be better. But that's a key part of playing winning football in this league."

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) speaks with media after the game against against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Many Unknowns Remain

Las Vegas has 16 regular-season games remaining. The primary thing Cousins proved in Week 1 is that the Raiders made the right decision by signing him this offseason, despite using the top overall pick in the draft on a quarterback. That alone is a win for Las Vegas.

On the surface, 160 yards and three touchdown passes were not worth writing home about, especially considering his two interceptions. However, it was more about what those stats did for the Raiders than the stats themselves. Cousins' pedestrian numbers helped keep the Raiders in control.

Sep 13, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) looks on in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Raiders have one of the league's toughest schedules this season. The road ahead will get tougher, starting with their Week 2 road matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. No one inside Las Vegas' locker room will get overly excited about one win.

As they move forward, they still have many questions about how they will fare against stiffer competition. The Raiders are still a work in progress and will inevitably face difficulties their rebuilding roster can't overcome this season.

Aug 27, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass during warmups before a game against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Las Vegas' front office likely never intended for Cousins to start every game this season, which proves even more of a point. Since the Raiders have Mendoza waiting in the wings, they only need so much production from Cousins.

If they can get six to eight games' worth of solid play from Cousins, they will have all but accomplished what they aimed to do by signing him. It may be a small sample size, but that is all it took to prove that adding Cousins was the right decision.