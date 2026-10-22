Knicks' Championship Rings Could Be Worth a Staggering Amount

The New York Knicks spent 53 years chasing another NBA championship. When they finally got one, they made sure the jewelry was worth the wait.

Their 2026 championship rings are a celebration of everything that made their title run unforgettable, from a dramatic comeback against the San Antonio Spurs to the building that has been home to generations of Knicks fans.

There's gold. There are hundreds of diamonds and sapphires. There's even a miniature Madison Square Garden that moves.

you've seen the ring... now hear how it came to life from @JasonofBH pic.twitter.com/ZxGsyYtWJg — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) October 21, 2026

And according to one jewelry expert, the finished product could carry a price tag that would make even the wealthiest basketball fans look twice.

The rings, designed by celebrity jeweler Jason Arasheben of Jason of Beverly Hills, have drawn attention for their extravagant craftsmanship. But the estimated value of each one might be the most surprising detail of all.

Knicks' Championship Rings Could Be Worth $250,000 Each

Neil Dutta, managing director of Angelic Diamonds, estimates that the Knicks' championship rings could be worth as much as $250,000 apiece, according to the New York Post.

Yes, a quarter of a million dollars for one championship ring.

The figure isn't an official valuation from the Knicks or their jeweler. Rather, it's Dutta's professional estimate based on the materials, intricate design and craftsmanship required to bring the rings to life.

And these are hardly ordinary pieces of jewelry.

Each ring contains approximately 22 carats of diamonds and sapphires, more than 180 grams of gold and nearly 800 individually set stones.

For perspective, Jason of Beverly Hills also created the Golden State Warriors' 2022 championship rings, which reportedly cost approximately $108,000 each to manufacture. Those featured roughly 16 carats of diamonds.

The Knicks' rings take the extravagance several steps further.

But it's not simply the amount of precious metal and gemstones that makes New York's design remarkable. It's what the jeweler managed to build around them.

The Knicks Hid Madison Square Garden Inside Their Championship Rings

Of all the details packed into the Knicks' new jewelry, the most extraordinary might be the miniature version of Madison Square Garden.

The ring features a recreation of the arena's exterior that rises when the ring is turned. Beneath a removable section, there's a detailed representation of the Garden's famous ceiling, while the top depicts its lower seating bowl.

It's an ambitious piece of craftsmanship, particularly considering the number of gemstones surrounding the moving components.

And the surprises don't stop there.

A 1.6-carat round diamond honors New York's 16-point comeback in Game 5 of the NBA Finals, when the Knicks completed their championship victory over the San Antonio Spurs.

Sixteen emerald-cut diamonds represent the team's 16 playoff wins, while the phrase "Knicks in Five" is engraved into the ring.

Rather than simply displaying the team's logo and championship year, the design preserves specific moments from a season Knicks fans will be talking about for decades.

Arasheben spent seven months creating the rings, working with input from the organization's leadership.

When asked about their value during an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Wednesday, Oct. 21, the jeweler wasn't interested in assigning a dollar amount.

"It's like asking how much the Mona Lisa is. It's priceless," he said.

It's a fitting answer for a championship that ended one of the NBA's longest title droughts.

Knicks Fans Can Buy Their Own Championship Rings for Much Less

For anyone dreaming of owning a piece of Knicks championship history, there is some good news. Fans don't need $250,000 to get their hands on commemorative jewelry.

Jason of Beverly Hills produced 200 individually numbered premier rings available for $19,995 each.

There are also more affordable options, including a $299 championship ring made with nickel alloy and cubic zirconia. Other pieces in the fan collection include necklaces, pendants, bracelets and collectibles.

Of course, those versions aren't the same as the rings presented to the players who delivered New York its long-awaited championship.

And that's part of what makes the originals so special.

For the Knicks, the rings aren't just a reward for winning the 2026 NBA Finals. They're a tribute to the comeback, the city, the arena and the decades of waiting that came before the celebration.

After more than half a century without a title, New York finally has another championship to cherish.

And the Knicks have the jewelry to prove it.

