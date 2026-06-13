Knicks vs. Spurs Live Scores, Updates: New York Tries to Close Out NBA Finals in Game 5

The New York Knicks are one win away from their first NBA title in 53 years, and their first opportunity to clinch is Saturday night in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs, though, believe they can rebound after a remarkable collapse in Game 4, the largest in Finals history.

The series shifts back to San Antonio, where the Spurs are favored to win and extend the series. Tip-off is 8:42 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC. The injury reports are fairly clean, but San Antonio has one notable player injury to monitor. Another thing to keep an eye on is Spurs star Victor Wembanyama’s flagrant foul situation; he is one flagrant point away from an automatic one-game suspension.

Follow Sports Illustrated’s live coverage of Game 5 with analysis, scores, stats and more.

NBA Finals Game 5: Spurs vs. Knicks live scores, updates, stats

How to watch Saturday’s NBA Finals game between the Knicks and Spurs

The entirety of the NBA Finals will be broadcast on ABC and available for streaming on ESPN’s suite of digital platforms.

Mike Breen, a Knicks broadcaster for MSG Networks during the regular season, will be on the call for ABC, joined by analysts Tim Legler and Richard Jefferson. Lisa Salters will serve as sideline reporter for the game.

Recapping the 2026 NBA Finals so far ahead of Knicks vs. Spurs Game 5

This has been a very tight series, with a flair for the dramatic. The Knicks overcame a 29-point deficit in Game 4 and got a game-winning tip-in from OG Anunoby.

San Antonio has jumped out to quick lead in all games and has a major edge in the first quarter in the series. And in every game, the Knicks responded in a significant way.

In the first game of the series, New York outscored San Antonio by 17 in the second half and survived a late fourth-quarter run to pull out the win, 105–95.

Game 2 played out in a similar way. The Spurs led after the first quarter, 34–25, but the Knicks had a huge second quarter to erase that early lead and go ahead into halftime. After a quiet start to the series, Wembanyama came alive down the stretch and led the way on a 14–0 San Antonio run, briefly taking the lead in the final minute. Jalen Brunson tied the game up moments later, and bad late turnover by San Antonio’s star center put the ball in Brunson’s hands with under 10 seconds left.

He was fouled, and converted on 1 of 2 free throws at the line to put New York up 105–104, which proved to be the final score after a Wemby miss to end the game.

In Game 3, the Spurs once again gave away its big, early lead with a -18 second quarter, but put it all together in the second half. Wembanyama had his best game of the Finals with 32 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, and San Antonio withstood the road pressure to pull out a 115–111 victory.

More NBA Finals From Sports Illustrated

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