Knicks WAGs Give Fans Behind-the-Scenes Look at Championship Ring Night

The New York Knicks had plenty to celebrate on opening night. And while the players were the ones receiving the hardware, the women cheering them on had some memorable moments of their own.

As New York celebrated its championship with a ring ceremony at Madison Square Garden, several Knicks wives and girlfriends gave fans a look at the festivities through their own cameras. The photos and videos offered something beyond the usual courtside shots, from getting ready for the evening to showing off the rings up close.

Lifestyle account WAG Talk gathered the moments into an Instagram carousel on Thursday, Oct. 22, highlighting appearances by Lexi Sousa, Shannon DeSiree, Jordyn Woods, Ali Brunson, Ana Zortea and Cammi Aimonetti.

And judging by the photos, the celebration extended well beyond the court.

Knicks Wives and Girlfriends Share a Closer Look at Ring Night

One of the standout moments came from Lexi Sousa, who posed alongside her boyfriend, Knicks guard Tyler Kolek, in a black-and-orange Knicks jacket. Sousa paired her outfit with an orange handbag and made sure the ring she was wearing got its own moment in front of the camera.

Another image showed Sousa smiling alongside a man in a baseball cap, holding up the ring for a closer look.

Elsewhere in the roundup, Jordyn Woods offered a glimpse of her game-night preparations in a black leather jacket, while another showed off an orange clutch before heading to the arena.

The accessories became a recurring theme throughout the carousel. A gold handbag made an appearance alongside a close-up of an elaborate championship ring, while another photo captured a smiling woman reaching for the bag from her courtside seat.

Karl-Anthony Towns also appeared in the collection, grinning as he held up the gold accessory.

For fans accustomed to seeing the Knicks' stars under the bright lights at Madison Square Garden, the behind-the-scenes photos offered a different perspective on the evening.

Inside the Knicks' Opening-Night Celebration

The collection wasn't limited to outfits and accessories.

One particularly fun detail was a custom caricature featuring two Knicks WAGs, with a playful illustration commemorating the team's Oct. 20 opening night. The image also included a shoutout to Josh Hart's wife, Shannon Hart, who was among the women celebrating the championship.

Another sweet moment featured Jalen Brunson's wife, Ali Brunson, cuddling the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Jordyn. The little girl wore a personalized denim jacket with sparkling lettering across the back, adding an adorable family touch to an already unforgettable night.

WAG Talk captioned the collection, "The NBA is SO BACK and so are our fav girlies," tagging the women featured throughout the post.

The Knicks' championship celebration was always going to be a major occasion for the franchise and its fans. But these photos showed another side of the festivities, one filled with personal touches, proud partners and memories that didn't necessarily make the television broadcast.

