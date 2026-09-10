Kristin Juszczyk no longer needs her husband’s NFL career to explain why her name is familiar.

The fashion designer and entrepreneur has become one of the most recognizable names at the intersection of sports and style, creating custom pieces for Taylor Swift, Simone Biles and Brittany Mahomes before turning that momentum into her own brand.

Her path there was hardly conventional. Kristin studied business, planned on a career in real estate and did not begin seriously pursuing fashion until after Kyle Juszczyk’s move to the San Francisco 49ers took the couple across the country. Less than a decade later, TIME included her on its inaugural list of the 100 most influential people in sports.

Here are eight fast facts about Kristin Juszczyk, from how she met her NFL-star husband to the viral jacket that changed her career.

1. Kristin Juszczyk grew up in New York

Kristin was born on Feb. 11, 1994, and grew up in Massapequa, New York.

She initially attended the University of Rhode Island before transferring to Towson University in Maryland, where she studied business and graduated in 2016.

2. She met Kyle Juszczyk while they were both living in Baltimore

Long before they became fixtures in San Francisco, Kristin and Kyle met in Baltimore in 2014.

Kristin was still in college at the time, while Kyle was playing for the Baltimore Ravens. They made their relationship Instagram official in early 2015, and Kyle proposed on a beach in May 2017.

The couple married on July 6, 2019, in upstate New York.

3. Kyle Juszczyk’s move to the 49ers changed the direction of her career

Kristin originally planned to work in real estate and had earned her license in Maryland. When Kyle signed with the 49ers in 2017 and the couple relocated to California, however, she faced the prospect of starting the licensing process over again.

Instead, the move gave her a reason to reconsider what she actually wanted to do.

Kristin chose fashion. She taught herself to sew and began experimenting with clothing, eventually finding her niche by transforming sports merchandise into game-day pieces that looked nothing like traditional fan gear.

4. Her designs became impossible to miss around the NFL

Kristin spent years building her skills before her work reached a much larger audience during the 2023 NFL season.

Simone Biles wore one of her designs while supporting husband Jonathan Owens in December 2023. Then came the moment that changed everything.

For a Kansas City Chiefs playoff game in January 2024, Kristin created matching custom puffer jackets for Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes using Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes jerseys. Both women wore them to the game, sending photos of the jackets across social media almost instantly.

5. Kyle made sure everyone knew who designed Taylor Swift’s jacket

There was one problem with Kristin's overnight viral moment: plenty of people saw the jacket without knowing who made it.

Kyle quickly went to work changing that.

The 49ers fullback repeatedly credited his wife on social media as photos and videos of Swift circulated. He later spoke publicly about the hours Kristin poured into individual pieces and how proud he was to see her receive recognition for her work.

6. She turned that viral success into Off Season

Kristin did not stop at custom pieces.

She teamed with entrepreneur Emma Grede to launch Off Season in January 2025, transforming her game-day aesthetic into an officially licensed NFL apparel business. The brand debuted with oversized puffer jackets and has since expanded its selection of NFL clothing.

Off Season now sells officially licensed apparel across multiple teams, including a 49ers player puffer featuring Kyle’s name and number.

7. TIME named her one of the most influential people in sports

By 2026, Kristin’s influence had moved well beyond a few viral NFL outfits.

TIME selected her for its inaugural TIME100 Sports list, recognizing the designer alongside athletes, executives and other major figures shaping the sports industry. The honor came as her work continued expanding beyond custom designs into licensed NFL merchandise and broader sports media opportunities.

It was a significant milestone for someone whose fashion career began with a sewing machine and an idea for making game-day clothes she actually wanted to wear.

8. Kristin and Kyle Juszczyk have been together for more than a decade

For all that has changed professionally, Kristin and Kyle's relationship predates both his 49ers career and her rise in fashion.

The two have now been together for more than a decade and celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in July 2026. Kyle has remained one of Kristin's most vocal supporters as her career has grown, while she has long been a familiar presence at 49ers games.

What began with Kristin designing clothes for herself has become something much larger. She is no longer simply making custom game-day looks from existing jerseys. She has built a business around changing what NFL fan fashion can look like.

