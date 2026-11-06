Kylie Kelce Makes Hilarious Call to Jason Kelce for Birthday Celebration

Kylie Kelce doesn't stop poking fun at husband Jason Kelce, even on his birthday.

Jason turned 39 on November 5, and while he was on air with 94WIP, Kylie called in to wish him a happy birthday filled with jokes.

Kylie Kelce Pokes Fun At Jason Kelce For Birthday

Kylie called into 94WIP and wanted to make sure she did since "he's almost 40" and jokingly added, "it's all downhill from here."

Her joke got some laughs out of her husband, who responded with a joke, "It's been downhill for a while."

Kylie Kelce calls into the Morning Show to wish Jason Kelce a happy birthday! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/AixhefjrXo — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) November 5, 2026

Jason noted that it's "crazy to think about" that he's about to enter his 40s next year before thanking his wife for coming on the show and telling her he loves her.

After telling him that she loves him too, she says that she gets to live in a world where she is "forever younger than him." Kylie is 34 and celebrates her birthday on March 23.

Kylie then let listeners in on their birthday plans and shared that they have a 5:30 reservation for dinner. She then took another shot at Jason's age, sharing that the early dinner plans were because she "loves an AARP special."

Kylie Kelce Calls Jason Kelce 'Her Silver Fox'

On Kylie's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, she also gave the "love of her life" a special shoutout.

Before she concluded her video, referring to the retired Eagles star as "her silver fox," she shared how much she loves celebrating his birthday by starting the video off with poking fun at his age.

Kylie jokingly told her listeners that he was born in 2001, making him 25 years old. She made another joke about not telling her audience how old he is before giving them the hint that it's the same year as his brother, Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs jersey number: 87.

She then later cleared it up that he is actually turning 39 today.

She went in to share how excited not only she is, but their daughters are, to celebrate their dad. Kylie and Jason share daughters: Wyatt, 7, Eliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 1.

"I love celebrating him. I love when the girls celebrate. They're like truly excited to celebrate and it's so fun to watch," she expressed.

Kylie and Jason have been married since 2018. The couple is known for poking fun at one another, and no days are off-limits for a little joke.