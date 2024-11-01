Kylie Kelce straight-up throws Jason Kelce under the bus for 'dumb' response to risqué question
Jason and Travis Kelce are known for dispensing candid thoughts and advice on their podcast, New Heights. But when Jason told a caller how to romance his wife and get out of a “dry spell” — the fan told the NFL stars that h!s wife was “not interested” in sex — the 36-year-old center’s wife Kylie was not pleased by his answer.
Jason advised the listener that he should set up “the mood” early in order to let his wife know he was feeling amorous.
“'Cause women, they’re weird, they don’t just always want to have sex,” the retired Eagles star advised. He went on to suggest that the listener try to play up his assets in order to attract his wife.
“If you have a big rear end, just put some tight pants on and just start doing work — where it’s nice up in the air and she has to look at it,” he said, also commenting that if the listener had been “blessed” with a “nice bulge,” he should accentuate that as well.
Although the answer to this type of dilemma is probably different for every couple, Kylie seemed to feel her husband had gotten it wrong based on a TikTok she posted.
“If I had to guess based on my husband’s dumb*** response to this question,” she said in the November 1 video, “I would say that he’s probably going to experience a spell of his wife saying she’s not interested.”
Hopefully the football star has a playbook for how to apologize to his wife!
