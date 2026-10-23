LaMelo Ball Gets Real On Diaper Duty: 'My Girl Do All That'

LaMelo Ball went viral for his take on diaper duty.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star spoke to the hosts of "Inside The NBA" Wednesday, Oct. 21, when asked about the NBA star's nine-month-old son, LaOne, whom he shares with girlfriend Ana Montana.

How Does LaMelo Ball Really Feel About Diaper Duty?

“My girl do all that. It’s love, for sure,” Ball told Ernie Johnson Jr. before his Timberwolves debut facing the Miami Heat.

While Ball might not be down for changing smelly diapers, they have a flow when it comes to taking care of their son.

“She do all that, you know what I’m saying? We got a good game plan going on,” he added.

LaMelo Ball and Ana Montana Welcome First Child Together

Ball and Montana (born Analicia Chaves) welcomed their son in January. The couple, who've been dating since 2021, spoke out about their child for the first time, telling People in May that he's "changed our hearts in the best way."

The couple shared how much their perspective has changed since taking on this new role and how it's given them a different outlook "love, purpose, legacy, and what truly matters most."

Ball and Montana raved about how their son has brought so much happiness and thanked God for " trusting us with such a special blessing."

Prior to the couple's announcement, Ball's father, LaVelo Ball, shared that his youngest son had become a father.

In a March 10 appearance on the "Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball," LaVar spoke about how he already wants to give his grandson a head start in basketball by creating a gym in the backyard for him to practice in.

"Gelo already got my No. 1 pick," LaVar said, referring to the "Tweaker" rapper's son, LaVelo, whom he shares with reality star Nikki Mudarris.

"Aye, I got another one too! Called LaOne. Yes indeed!" Lavar then added.

LaVar Ball confirms that LaMelo Ball has a son with model Ana Montana named “La’One” and says he plans to start training him for the NBA at 3 years old 😭👀🔥



“if I raised you three killas in the backyard what you think i’m finna do with a gym in the backyard” pic.twitter.com/4E8ny61rBw — keeno (@ayekeeno) March 18, 2026

When is the Minnesota Timberwolves ' Next Game?

LaMelo made his debut in his Timberwolves jersey against the Miami Heat on Wednesday, Oct. 21. The Timberwolves defeated the Heat 131-106.

It was LaMelo's first regular-season game following his June blockbuster trade that involved the Charlotte Hornets sending him and Josh Green to Minnesota in a four-team blockbuster deal. LaMelo had an outstanding performance scoring 21 points and making 6 assists to lead the Timberwolves to their first win of the season.

The Timberwolves are back on the road to face the Orlando Magic on Friday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. ET.