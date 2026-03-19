LaVar Ball Might Have Leaked Son LaMelo Has Child With Girlfriend Ana Montana

Lavar Ball (the son of LaMelo, Lonzo, and LiAngelo Ball) is notorious for speaking his mind and being unapologetic with what he says.

But he might have overstepped his boundaries with comments he made during a March 10 appearance on the "Ball in the Family Podcast with Lonzo & Gelo Ball".

Big Baller Brand chief executive officer LaVar Ball | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lavar Ball Might Have Revealed That LaMelo Ball Has a Kid On the Way

In the middle of speaking about the gym he's having built in his backyard, Lavar said, "Gelo already got my No. 1 pick," while pointing to his son LiAngelo, who was seated next to him.

"Aye, I got another one too! Called La'One. Yes indeed!" Lavar then added. When he was asked whether he would be training "La'One", he said, "I'mma train him... If I raised you three killers in the backyard, what you think I'm gonna do with a gym in the backyard?"

LaVar Ball confirms that LaMelo Ball has a son with model Ana Montana named “La’One” and says he plans to start training him for the NBA at 3 years old 😭👀🔥



“if I raised you three killas in the backyard what you think i’m finna do with a gym in the backyard” pic.twitter.com/4E8ny61rBw — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) March 18, 2026

The @ayekeeno clip of this comment from March 18 is going viral because many people think he's alluding to his son, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball, potentially having a child on the way with his girlfriend, Ana Montana.

It's impossible to know whether Lavar is just messing around or whether he actually is revealing that LaMelo's girlfriend, Ana Montana, is pregnant with a child that could potentially be named "La'One".

Fans are commenting on the post saying that Montana doesn't look visibly pregnant in recent social media posts, which might mean that Lavar is making this all up or that he's trying to manifest his next kid.

Lonzo Ball then said, "Because you have different programs. I started at six, Gelo started at five, Melo started at four. So like, are you gonna keep going down, or is four like the cut-off?"

"Hey, hey. They're gonna start at four. It's gonna start at four. But here's the thing: I put the hoops down in the gym, they'll go sideways, and I'll invite teams over there, that's eight, nine, to play my four and five-year-olds," Lavar responded.

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Who is Ana Montana?

Montana (whose real name is Analicia Chaves) is an influencer who is 36 years old, making her 12 years older than LaMelo Ball.

The two have been linked to each other since 2021. Yet, they didn't become official until the summer of 2023. The couple doesn't post each other on social media, but many clips of them together have gone viral on social media.

This will be an interesting storyline for fans to follow in the coming weeks.