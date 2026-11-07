Lane Kiffin Brings Shaq, Angel Reese, Paul Skenes and Hollywood Star to LSU-Alabama Showdown
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Lane Kiffin wasn't about to let Alabama have all the attention on Saturday.
Hours before LSU's highly anticipated showdown with the Crimson Tide, the Tigers' head coach made his way toward Tiger Stadium with a group that could have commanded its own red carpet.
Shaquille O'Neal. Angel Reese. Paul Skenes. Kevin Costner.
And that wasn't even the entire guest list.
Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was also back in Baton Rouge, where the gathering of famous faces quickly became one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Nov. 7 matchup.
The occasion was LSU's traditional Tiger Walk, the pregame procession down Victory Hill that gives fans a chance to welcome their team into Death Valley. On Saturday, however, the crowd had considerably more than football players to cheer for.
Videos circulating on social media captured the remarkable scene, with the celebrities joining Kiffin near the team's purple-and-gold buses as fans lined the route.
Lane Kiffin's LSU Guest List Was Something Else
The lineup was a reminder of just how much star power LSU has produced beyond its football program.
O'Neal remains one of the university's most celebrated basketball alumni, having played for the Tigers before his Hall of Fame NBA career.
Reese helped lead LSU to its first women's basketball national championship in 2023, becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports along the way.
Skenes delivered another championship to Baton Rouge that same year, helping LSU win the College World Series before beginning his Major League Baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Dunne, who became a national celebrity during her LSU gymnastics career, was also enjoying a return to familiar territory. The former gymnast is dating Skenes, making Saturday's gathering something of a homecoming for the couple.
Costner, meanwhile, brought an entirely different kind of fame to the occasion. The Oscar-winning actor joined the procession alongside the LSU greats, giving fans an unexpected Hollywood sighting before kickoff.
Livvy Dunne, Landry Kiffin Share a Pregame Moment
The celebrity turnout also produced a reunion between Dunne and Kiffin's daughter, Landry.
Sports Illustrated shared footage of the two chatting outside Tiger Stadium, adding another familiar face to an afternoon already packed with them.
Former LSU defensive back Ryan Clark couldn't resist commenting on the extraordinary guest list.
"Welp! Just realized I’ll never get to do the Tiger Walk pregame," the ESPN analyst joked on X.
Clark's reaction captured the scale of the occasion. Even former LSU football standouts were impressed by the names Kiffin had assembled.
There was a reason for the extra attention.
LSU and Alabama both entered Saturday at 6-2, with their College Football Playoff hopes still very much in play. For Kiffin, facing the Crimson Tide in his first season leading the Tigers was already a significant moment.
The coach still needed his players to deliver against Alabama. But when it came to making an entrance, LSU had already put on quite a show.
Maggie MacKenzie is a Boston-based writer and editor who has spent more than a decade covering sports and entertainment, with a deep focus on NASCAR. At NASCAR.com she covered the sport from race-weekends and analysis to larger stories covering the athletes, teams and series. Maggie has also held editorial roles across sports media, including as a copy editor and writer at Sports Business Journal, where she worked on coverage of the business side of professional sports, and at Heavy.com covering sports and entertainment. Maggie has been writing and editing professionally for more than ten years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Fairfield University and an MBA from Babson College.