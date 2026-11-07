Lane Kiffin wasn't about to let Alabama have all the attention on Saturday.

Hours before LSU's highly anticipated showdown with the Crimson Tide, the Tigers' head coach made his way toward Tiger Stadium with a group that could have commanded its own red carpet.

Shaquille O'Neal. Angel Reese. Paul Skenes. Kevin Costner.

And that wasn't even the entire guest list.

Former LSU gymnast Livvy Dunne was also back in Baton Rouge, where the gathering of famous faces quickly became one of the biggest talking points ahead of the Nov. 7 matchup.

The occasion was LSU's traditional Tiger Walk, the pregame procession down Victory Hill that gives fans a chance to welcome their team into Death Valley. On Saturday, however, the crowd had considerably more than football players to cheer for.

Videos circulating on social media captured the remarkable scene, with the celebrities joining Kiffin near the team's purple-and-gold buses as fans lined the route.

Angel Reese. Shaq. Paul Skenes. Kevin Costner.



Lane Kiffin brought out the Avengers for the Tiger Walk 😭🔥 pic.twitter.com/lmPQIPTxS2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 7, 2026

Lane Kiffin's LSU Guest List Was Something Else

The lineup was a reminder of just how much star power LSU has produced beyond its football program.

O'Neal remains one of the university's most celebrated basketball alumni, having played for the Tigers before his Hall of Fame NBA career.

Reese helped lead LSU to its first women's basketball national championship in 2023, becoming one of the most recognizable athletes in college sports along the way.

Skenes delivered another championship to Baton Rouge that same year, helping LSU win the College World Series before beginning his Major League Baseball career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Dunne, who became a national celebrity during her LSU gymnastics career, was also enjoying a return to familiar territory. The former gymnast is dating Skenes, making Saturday's gathering something of a homecoming for the couple.

Costner, meanwhile, brought an entirely different kind of fame to the occasion. The Oscar-winning actor joined the procession alongside the LSU greats, giving fans an unexpected Hollywood sighting before kickoff.

Livvy Dunne, Landry Kiffin Share a Pregame Moment

The celebrity turnout also produced a reunion between Dunne and Kiffin's daughter, Landry.

Sports Illustrated shared footage of the two chatting outside Tiger Stadium, adding another familiar face to an afternoon already packed with them.

Livvy Dunne and Landry Kiffin before the Alabama-LSU game 🙌 pic.twitter.com/IJsrW96Jj4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 7, 2026

Former LSU defensive back Ryan Clark couldn't resist commenting on the extraordinary guest list.

"Welp! Just realized I’ll never get to do the Tiger Walk pregame," the ESPN analyst joked on X.

Clark's reaction captured the scale of the occasion. Even former LSU football standouts were impressed by the names Kiffin had assembled.

Welp! Just realized I’ll never get to do the Tiger Walk pregame.



Pulling up to the stadium now. Just saw it was Shaq, Angel Reese & Kevin Costner today.



Gonna just use my lil parking pass and my tickets & go watch like an everyday Alum.



Lane don’ brought out the heavy… — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) November 7, 2026

There was a reason for the extra attention.

LSU and Alabama both entered Saturday at 6-2, with their College Football Playoff hopes still very much in play. For Kiffin, facing the Crimson Tide in his first season leading the Tigers was already a significant moment.

The coach still needed his players to deliver against Alabama. But when it came to making an entrance, LSU had already put on quite a show.

