Livvy Dunne traded the ballpark for the Bahamas to celebrate her 24th birthday, and Paul Skenes was right there with her.

The former LSU gymnast marked her Oct. 1 birthday with a tropical getaway alongside the Pittsburgh Pirates star, with both sharing glimpses from the trip on social media.

Dunne's birthday post captured exactly what one would expect from a few days in paradise: turquoise water, a pool overlooking the ocean and plenty of sunshine. She posed in a light blue bikini while sipping a drink by the water, floated in the pool alongside giant pink balloons spelling out “24” and poked a little fun at herself in the caption.

“Washed up at 24,” Dunne wrote.

Skenes made an appearance, too. In one of the photos, the 6-foot-6 pitcher, wearing swim trunks and no shirt, held Dunne in his arms beside the pool as she smiled up at him.

The birthday girl wasn't the only one documenting the celebration.

Paul Skenes Shares His Own Birthday Tribute to Livvy Dunne

Skenes kept his message short and sweet.

“Happy birthday @livvydunne ❤️,” he wrote alongside a four-photo Instagram carousel dedicated to his girlfriend.

The posts offered a rare change of scenery for a couple whose lives have largely revolved around baseball over the past several months.

Dunne has been a regular presence at Pirates games throughout Skenes' season, frequently sharing her trips to the ballpark and supporting him from the stands. With Pittsburgh's 2026 season now over, the couple finally had an opportunity to trade the grind of the MLB schedule for a few days by the water.

And they picked quite the backdrop for Dunne's birthday.

The Bahamas trip also drew some love from familiar faces in the sports world. Haley Cavinder, who is married to Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, wished Dunne a happy birthday in the comments. Olivia Ponton, who has been linked to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, chimed in as well, writing, “Happy birthday to the hottest girl.”

Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes' Relationship Started at LSU

Long before Dunne and Skenes became one of sports' most recognizable young couples, they were both athletes at LSU.

Skenes spent the 2023 season with the Tigers after transferring from Air Force, helping LSU win the College World Series before the Pirates selected him No. 1 overall in the 2023 MLB Draft. Dunne was already one of the biggest names in college sports while competing for LSU gymnastics.

The two began dating in 2023, with Skenes publicly confirming their relationship that August.

Their lives have changed considerably since.

Skenes has become one of baseball's biggest young stars, while Dunne wrapped up her college gymnastics career in 2025 after five seasons at LSU. Through it all, the two have continued showing up for one another, whether Dunne is sitting behind home plate or the couple is getting away from baseball altogether.

For one birthday, at least, there wasn't a pitch clock or balance beam in sight.

Just the Bahamas, a pair of giant pink “24” balloons and a little well-earned time in the sun.

