LeBron James recently admitted on his "Mind the Game" podcast with Steve Nash that his wife, Savannah, wasn't too thrilled with one addition to their Beverly Hills property — an outdoor basketball half-court.

James said Savannah questioned why he would need a basketball court at home when his career was over. He admitted she had a point, as he might only use it for a few more years after retiring from basketball.

“My wife is pissed at me right now. We're building a house in Los Angeles. She's pissed at me. And she's right too,” James said, according to EssentiallySports' report on the conversation.

LeBron James says Savannah is pissed he built a half-court at their new LA house 😭



“She was like, ‘When the f*** are you gonna go out there and shoot a basketball after you're done playing ball?’ … She's absolutely right. It's gonna be a f***ing hoop, just sitting there for no… pic.twitter.com/8gT7Rntb7l — NBABase (@TheNBABase) November 17, 2026

Savannah questioned whether the court would get much use once LeBron walked away from basketball. She felt the space could serve a better purpose. LeBron agreed with her and even joked that he could turn the court into a putting green with a few bunkers.

Inside LeBron James' $36.75 Million Beverly Hills Property

Nov 10, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James stands for the anthem before a game against the Boston Celtics at Xfinity Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LeBron James and his family are building a massive compound on the site of a 1930s-era estate in Beverly Hills. James purchased the 2.5-acre property in 2020 for $36.75 million. In 2023, he decided to demolish the original home and build a new compound instead of continuing to renovate it.

The estate previously belonged to television producer Lee Phillip Bell, co-creator of "The Young and the Restless" and "The Bold and the Beautiful."

According to the New York Post's report on the construction project, the larger of the two homes is expected to span approximately 16,000 square feet, with a 7,700-square-foot underground garage. The residence is also expected to feature a pool, spa and basketball court.

The second home on the property will cover approximately 6,550 square feet. Plans include entertainment and wellness amenities, including a basement movie theater, a terrace, hot and cold plunge pools and a courtyard. The two residences will share a driveway and central motor court, with security features designed to provide privacy for the family.

James' latest real estate endeavor is another example of how much his property portfolio has grown over the years.

As previously reported in On SI's look at LeBron James' $70 million real estate portfolio, the NBA superstar has owned homes in Ohio, Miami and Los Angeles.

Savannah May Have the Final Say on the Basketball Court

May 15, 2024; Chicago, IL, USA; LeBron James and his wife Savannah Brinson watch Bronny James participate during the 2024 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For LeBron James, the basketball court made perfect sense when he started planning the property. James pictured himself continuing to shoot around at home long after his playing days were over. Still, he understood where Savannah was coming from.

James also mentioned that his sons, Bronny and Bryce, could use the court, as could his grandchildren in the future. If that does not happen, he could always turn the space into a putting green with a few bunkers.

The conversation gives a different look at the planning behind one of James' biggest real estate projects. While the property is being built with plenty of luxury features, the basketball court is a reminder that even a superstar's home decisions can become a family discussion.

For now, the court remains part of the plans for the Beverly Hills compound. It will be interesting to see whether James gets enough use out of it to justify keeping it or eventually takes Savannah's suggestion and finds another purpose for the space.