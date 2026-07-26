For more than two decades, LeBron James has made headlines for where he plays basketball. Along the way, he's quietly assembled one of the most impressive real estate portfolios in professional sports.

From the sprawling Ohio estate he built after becoming the No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft to multimillion-dollar mansions in Miami, Brentwood and Beverly Hills, James' homes have reflected every chapter of his legendary career. Collectively, the properties are estimated to be worth roughly $70 million.

Now, with the four-time NBA champion preparing to begin the next phase of his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, attention has once again shifted to the off-court empire he has built alongside his Hall of Fame résumé.

His Ohio Estate Remains the Foundation of His Portfolio

James' real estate journey began almost immediately after the Cleveland Cavaliers selected the Akron native with the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft.

At just 18 years old, he purchased a property in Bath Township, Ohio, for approximately $2.1 million before constructing the mansion that would become his longtime home.

The estate spans roughly 30,000 square feet and sits on about seven acres. Inside are six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms and six half-bathrooms, along with amenities that rival many luxury resorts.

Among its standout features are a two-lane bowling alley, a professional-grade recording studio, a home theater, an aquarium, a full barbershop, a sports bar and an expansive two-story walk-in closet in the primary suite.

Although James has played for three different NBA franchises since purchasing the property, reports indicate he still owns the Ohio estate, which is now estimated to be worth around $9 million.

Miami Marked the Beginning of His Superteam Era

When James announced "The Decision" in 2010 and joined the Miami Heat, he also invested in a waterfront mansion that reflected his new life in South Florida.

The custom-built Coconut Grove home reportedly cost $9 million and overlooked Biscayne Bay. The six-bedroom residence featured a private dock capable of accommodating large boats, an eight-seat home theater, a wine cellar, game room, summer kitchen and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces.

The primary suite also included a private waterfront balcony, while the nearly 16,000-square-foot estate offered sweeping water views throughout.

James lived there during his four seasons with the Heat, where he captured two NBA championships and two league MVP awards before returning to Cleveland in 2014.

After leaving Miami, he listed the property for $17 million and ultimately sold it for approximately $13.4 million the following year.

Los Angeles Took His Real Estate Empire to Another Level

As James' off-court business ventures continued to expand, so did his investments in Southern California.

His first Los Angeles purchase came in 2015, when he reportedly paid $21 million for a colonial-style mansion in Brentwood while still playing for the Cavaliers. The home featured six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a double-height foyer, home gym, basketball court and resort-style swimming pool.

In 2017, he doubled down on Brentwood by purchasing an even larger newly built estate for roughly $23.5 million.

That property spans nearly 16,000 square feet and includes eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a wine cellar, cigar room, game room, elevator, rooftop terrace, indoor-outdoor gym, spa, steam room and marble-lined entertaining spaces. It remains one of the crown jewels of James' portfolio.

His Beverly Hills Estate Is Now His Signature Property

Just months after helping the Los Angeles Lakers win the 2020 NBA championship, James added perhaps the most recognizable property in his collection.

He reportedly paid $36.8 million for a historic Beverly Hills estate formerly owned by legendary actress Katharine Hepburn and later by soap opera creators Lee Phillip Bell and William J. Bell.

The approximately 13,000-square-foot Mediterranean-style home sits on 2.5 acres and includes a lighted tennis court, pool house, screening room and expansive grounds overlooking Los Angeles.

Rather than simply renovating the nearly century-old residence, James has reportedly undertaken an ambitious redevelopment project. Plans filed with local officials call for replacing much of the existing structure with a larger custom-built compound featuring luxury amenities, extensive outdoor living spaces and multiple guest accommodations.

The estate is expected to serve as the centerpiece of his Southern California real estate holdings for years to come.

Could Philadelphia Be Next?

James has never been shy about investing in the cities that have defined his career.

His portfolio has followed his basketball journey from Ohio to South Florida and eventually Southern California, growing alongside an off-court business empire that has helped make him one of the wealthiest athletes in history.

Now, as the NBA legend prepares for his next chapter with the Philadelphia 76ers, it raises an intriguing question: Will the City of Brotherly Love eventually become home to the next addition in LeBron James' remarkable real estate empire?

If history is any indication, his next move off the court may prove nearly as fascinating as the one he's making on it.

