LeBron James has never simply changed teams. He's changed the direction of franchises.

When the four-time NBA champion agreed to join the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, he added a fourth stop to one of the most decorated careers professional sports has ever seen. Every jersey he's worn has become tied to defining moments in league history, whether it was ending championship droughts, building dynasties or rewriting record books.

As James prepares for what he has called the final chapter of his NBA career, here's the defining moment from every stop along the way.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2003-10): The Kid From Akron Arrives

LeBron James entered the NBA carrying expectations no teenager had ever faced.

Selected first overall by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft, James immediately transformed one of the league's struggling franchises into a contender. He won Rookie of the Year, became the youngest player at the time to reach numerous scoring milestones and quickly established himself as one of basketball's brightest stars.

But one moment forever separated the young phenom from every other rising superstar.

In Game 5 of the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals against the Detroit Pistons, the 22-year-old scored Cleveland's final 25 points, finishing with 48 in an overtime masterpiece that remains one of the greatest individual playoff performances in NBA history.

That performance carried Cleveland to its first-ever NBA Finals appearance and announced that the league's next superstar had officially arrived.

Miami Heat (2010-14): Championships Finally Follow

James' decision to join Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami changed the NBA forever.

"The Decision" became one of the most controversial moments in league history, but what followed was exactly what the Heat envisioned.

Miami reached four consecutive NBA Finals and won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013. James captured two NBA Finals MVP awards while playing perhaps the most complete basketball of his career, combining elite scoring, playmaking and defense into a level few players have ever matched.

The defining image of his Miami years came in Game 7 of the 2013 NBA Finals.

With San Antonio threatening to spoil the Heat's repeat bid after Ray Allen's iconic Game 6 shot, James delivered 37 points and drilled the championship-clinching jumper with just under 30 seconds remaining. It completed consecutive titles and cemented his place among basketball's all-time greats.

Cleveland Cavaliers (2014-18): Delivering the Championship Cleveland Waited For

James returned home with one promise. "I want to give Cleveland its championship."

Two years later, he delivered on perhaps the greatest promise any superstar has ever made.

The Cavaliers erased a 3-1 deficit against the 73-win Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals, becoming the first team in league history to overcome that deficit in the championship series.

The defining play wasn't a dunk or a game-winning shot. It was The Block.

With less than two minutes remaining in Game 7, Andre Iguodala appeared to have an uncontested layup before James sprinted the length of the floor and pinned the shot against the backboard. Moments later, Kyrie Irving buried the go-ahead three-pointer, and Cleveland claimed its first NBA championship in franchise history while ending the city's 52-year major professional sports title drought.

For many fans, it remains the signature moment of James' entire career.

Los Angeles Lakers (2018-26): Records Fall and History Is Made With Bronny

James arrived in Los Angeles already one of basketball's greatest players.

He left having added another championship and a collection of milestones that may never be matched.

The Lakers captured the 2020 NBA title inside the NBA Bubble, giving James his fourth championship and fourth Finals MVP while making him the first player ever to win Finals MVP with three different franchises.

Then came the records.

He surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer. He later became the first player to reach 40,000 regular-season points, extending a scoring record that once seemed untouchable while continuing to redefine what longevity looks like in professional sports.

Yet the most meaningful moment of his Lakers tenure may have had nothing to do with a championship or another statistical milestone.

When Bronny James joined the Lakers, father and son became the first father-son duo in NBA history to play together. The moment represented something no player had ever accomplished, blending LeBron's unprecedented longevity with one of the most personal milestones of his career.

It was history measured not in points or trophies, but in generations.

Philadelphia 76ers: One Final Opportunity

James' reported move to Philadelphia opens a chapter unlike any before it.

For the first time in his career, he joins an established contender not to build a legacy from scratch, but to add one final pursuit to a résumé that already includes four championships, four MVP awards, four Finals MVPs and virtually every significant scoring record in league history.

According to ESPN, James agreed to a reported two-year, $8 million contract with a player option after deciding he still had one more championship chase left.

In a series of posts on X announcing his decision, James acknowledged he seriously considered retirement before ultimately deciding he wasn't finished.

I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn't ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game. I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and deicide if I still love — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 24, 2026

"I thought I was done when the season ended," James wrote. "I wasn't ready to announce it... I still truly love this game, and I have more to give."

He added another message that perfectly captured where he is entering Year 24.

"I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship."

If Philadelphia becomes the final stop, it won't erase what came before.

It will simply become the last chapter in a career that has repeatedly reshaped franchises, rewritten the NBA record book and produced defining moments across four different cities.

