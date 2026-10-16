LeBron James Pulls Off Special Surprise for Usher's 48th Birthday

LeBron James knows a thing or two about delivering when the moment calls for it. On Wednesday, though, the basketball superstar traded the spotlight for a birthday cake and helped one of music's biggest names celebrate another trip around the sun.

Usher turned 48 on Oct. 14, and James made sure the occasion didn't pass without a little fanfare.

The two longtime friends spent part of the day golfing, but their outing took a celebratory turn when someone brought out a cake for the eight-time Grammy winner. James shared footage of the surprise on Instagram, capturing a moment that was considerably more relaxed than the packed arenas and stadiums both men are accustomed to.

And while the birthday surprise was a thoughtful gesture, getting Usher's candles lit turned out to be an adventure of its own.

LeBron James Helps Usher Make a Birthday Wish

The video begins with Usher receiving a square birthday cake topped with candles shaped like the number 48.

James, 41, was determined to get those candles burning, although the process required a little teamwork.

As the NBA star tried to light them, Usher leaned in and cupped his hands around the candles to protect the flame. After some persistence, the birthday boy finally got his moment.

"Go ahead [and] make your wish, man," James told him.

Usher closed his eyes, took a moment to himself and blew out the candles.

"Yes sir," James said as the group erupted in applause and birthday wishes.

It was the kind of spontaneous, slightly chaotic celebration that probably felt familiar to anyone who's ever tried to light birthday candles outdoors. The difference, of course, was that the man handling the candles was one of basketball's biggest stars, and the guest of honor was Usher.

James' team shared the footage with a message celebrating the singer's birthday.

"It's only right we celebrate @usher's 48th on the course from @kingjames and the @teamlebron crew!" the Instagram caption read.

The post also teased more footage from the outing, suggesting fans may get another look at the two stars spending time together on the course.

For Usher, whose career has included a Super Bowl halftime performance, countless awards and decades of chart-topping music, the afternoon offered a different kind of stage.

There was no elaborate production or sold-out crowd. Just a few friends, a birthday cake and a chance to enjoy the day.

And the celebration was far from over.

Usher's Birthday Celebration Brings Together Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and More

By the time evening arrived, Usher had swapped his golf outing for a gathering with an impressive guest list.

The singer shared photos and videos from the festivities on Instagram, giving fans a look at a celebration that included Jay-Z, Kevin Hart and James.

In one video, Hart joined other guests in singing happy birthday to Usher at what appeared to be a piano bar. The singer smiled as the group serenaded him, clearly enjoying the attention from his famous friends.

Other photos showed Usher celebrating with a slice of cake, enjoying cigars and posing alongside guests. He dressed in a brown suit for the occasion, while his wife, Jenn Goicoechea, joined him in a black ensemble with her hair styled in a ponytail.

But among the birthday messages and celebrity appearances, one of the most personal moments came from Usher's children.

The singer shared a FaceTime video of two of his kids singing happy birthday to him. He listened with a wide smile before thanking them.

Usher is a father of four. He shares sons Usher "Cinco" V and Naviyd Ely with his former wife, Tameka Foster, and daughter Sovereign Bo and son Sire Castrello with Goicoechea.

The birthday love continued online, where fellow entertainer Jamie Foxx was among those wishing him well.

For someone who has spent much of his life entertaining others, Usher certainly had plenty of people eager to return the favor.

And James, who kicked things off with a birthday cake on the golf course, helped give his friend a celebration that stretched from a quiet afternoon outdoors to a night surrounded by some of entertainment's most recognizable faces.

Not a bad way to turn 48.

