LeBron James has some golf buddies in mind for the next time he hits the green.

While in a golf cart, the NBA superstar recently shared which athletes would make up his "dream foursome" in a round of golf.

"Me, Nelly Korda, Bob Does Sports (Robby Berger), and Wesley Bryan," James responded.

Korda has won four major championships, most recently being crowned the 2026 U.S. Women's Open champion. In her career, she has had 24 professional wins, and earned an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Robby Berger, who is known under the moniker "Bob Does Sports," is a full-time content creator specializing in sports comedy who has featured the NBA star before in his videos for a round of golf.

Bryan is a professional golfer who won the RBC Heritage in 2017 and also was ranked the No. 36 in the Official World Golf Ranking that year.

LeBron having a conversation about golf 😭⛳️🏌🏾



“I get buckets is what I do” 🤣🤣🐐 pic.twitter.com/DhikG66rct — Bronupdates (@Bronupdates) August 12, 2026

Why LeBron James Started Playing Golf

Back in March, James shared why he started playing golf with California Post reporter Melissa Rohlin following a Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers game.

He explained that his reason for picking up the new sport was that he wanted to try something he had never done before after turning 40. (James turned 40 on December 30, 2024)

In addition to golf, he said that he had never tried chess and had also begun playing. Before he played golf, he admitted that he had never followed the sport, but now he's "locked in" on the game.

LeBron James on when he started golfing and why he loves it pic.twitter.com/dOevxSbfef — Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) March 31, 2026

What Does LeBron James Like About Golf?

After the Wizards game, he told Rohlin that there are several aspects of the game he admires. The four-time NBA champion explained that he loves the challenge and how difficult it is. He added that he wants to put more time into playing the sport.

James will have to put down the golf clubs soon, as the NBA season is ready to heat up. This season, the NBA star will be putting on a Philadelphia 76ers jersey following his decision to join the team after eight seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers.

The NBA superstar will make his debut with the 76ers on Oct. 20 against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.