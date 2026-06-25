LeBron James Shares Personal Message Amid Lakers Uncertainty

LeBron James is coming off a two-year, $101 million deal.

He's an unrestricted free agent, and the future is unclear for both James and the team he's been with for the past eight seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers. Even though he's 41 years old, James is still breaking records and making waves in the NBA.

All eyes are on James as he navigates the next phase of his never-ending career. Will he re-sign with the Lakers, find a new home, return to the Cleveland Cavaliers or simply retire? That's all up in the air. But what isn't uncertain is James' love for his family.

James spent part of Father's Day week in Europe for a reunion with his 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers teammates, but what matters most to him is his family, and he wants the world to know it.

The day after the holiday, the NBA star took to social media to share a sweet card from his daughter, Zhuri, which he said even made him cry happy tears.

"Obviously was away for Father’s Day," he stated in the post, referencing the trip overseas. "My daughter just rolled up on me while I was eating and gave me this and said, 'Happy Father's Day, I Love You!' and walk away. Thank goodness she did cause after reading the card I felt it and couldn't hold it back!" he said, adding that instant tears ran down his face.

"Sometimes you just don't know the impact you make in your kids life but you hope it's positive," he added. "it's not easy at all being a father to kids growing into their own every day but ... I wouldn't change it for the world."

LeBron James Gets Personal About His Youth

Then, he got really personal about his own upbringing.

"I knew it from the moment my pops wasn't around that I wouldn't repeat the cycle." He also tagged his children and said that he loves them "to the moon, beyond it and back."

There's something moving about seeing someone who's so famous and successful that he seems almost unreal share a human moment and piece of his life. Amid the contract talk, he's still a father.

As for the Lakers, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne has reported that talks between the Lakers and James' management haven't been very active.

He's expected to make a decision soon about which team he'll play for during the 2026-27 season or if he'll retire, although the latter doesn't seem probable.