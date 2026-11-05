LeBron James Takes Legal Action Over AI Ad That Crossed a Line

LeBron James has spent more than two decades building one of the most recognizable brands in sports. Now, he's pushing back against a company he says tried to capitalize on that recognition without his permission.

The NBA superstar has sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bron AI, an artificial intelligence-powered sports betting app whose promotional video features a character bearing a striking resemblance to James.

The problem goes beyond an unauthorized celebrity lookalike. The video also places that character in the middle of a basketball betting promotion, creating an association James' representatives say he never approved.

And for an active NBA player, that distinction matters.

LeBron James' Team Responds to Controversial AI Advertisement

According to a Nov. 5 report from Front Office Sports, the promotional video features a James-like character wearing a basketball jersey with the nickname "Bron" and his familiar No. 23.

The character also speaks in a voice resembling James' as he browses the app, which promotes tools for analyzing betting odds and placing wagers through other platforms.

The advertisement was posted Wednesday and quickly attracted attention online, reportedly accumulating more than 900,000 views in less than 24 hours.

James' representatives, however, made clear that the basketball star had nothing to do with it.

"LeBron is in no way affiliated with this unauthorized use of his likeness," a spokesperson for James told Front Office Sports.

His legal team subsequently demanded that Bron AI stop using his identity in its advertising.

The cease-and-desist letter, obtained by Front Office Sports, objects to the company's use of James' name, nickname, appearance and other identifying characteristics. It also demands that the company inform its users in writing that James has no involvement with the business.

The video was removed from X after the report was published, although Front Office Sports reported that it remained available on Instagram at the time of its update.

Why the Betting Connection Makes This More Serious

The dispute isn't simply about whether a company can use an AI-generated version of a famous athlete to attract attention.

It's also about what that advertisement suggests the athlete is doing.

James has an exclusive endorsement agreement with prediction market platform Polymarket. His attorneys argue that the Bron AI promotion creates a misleading impression of another commercial relationship while depicting a character resembling James engaging with basketball betting.

NBA rules prohibit players from wagering on league games. That does not mean James placed a bet, and there is no allegation in the report that he did. His legal team's concern is that the advertisement could leave viewers with precisely that false impression.

The issue extends beyond James, too.

The promotion also features images of several other prominent athletes, including Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Donovan Mitchell, Dillon Brooks, Christian McCaffrey and Jayden Daniels.

A representative for Doncic told Front Office Sports that the Lakers star had also sent Bron AI a cease-and-desist letter.

James' longtime media adviser, Adam Mendelsohn, questioned the marketing approach, telling the outlet that the situation reflects companies chasing attention through increasingly questionable tactics.

For James, the response has been unmistakable: His identity is not available for a company to borrow simply because technology makes it possible.

And as AI-generated advertising becomes more sophisticated, the dispute illustrates how quickly a promotional stunt can raise questions about an athlete's reputation, commercial rights and the line between imitation and endorsement.

