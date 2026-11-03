LeBron Took a Sip of Fan’s Glass of Wine Mid-Game. What the Fan Did With the Cup Was Too Funny.

The 76ers rolled over the Bulls, 126-107, at home on Monday night to improve to 7-1 on the season. While Tyrese Maxey and Jaylen Brown led the team in scoring, LeBron James took the most sips of wine during the game while adding 15 points in 31 minutes.

Wait, what was that about the wine? Well James, who has become a wine connoisseur over the years, ran out of bounds and into a fan during the third quarter. That fan was carrying a glass of the red stuff back to his seat and James took the opportunity to see if they’re serving the good stuff at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Here’s how that moment played out, and no, this is not AI:

New angle of LeBron drinking wine mid game just dropped 😭 pic.twitter.com/We7De7q1T6 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 3, 2026

You have to think when that fan purchased his glass of wine he never thought one of the greatest basketball players of all time was going to end up taking a sip of it. Especially in the middle of the game. But that’s exactly what happened, and now he’ll have an incredible story to share for the rest of his life.

But he won’t have the cup to remember it by. Why? Because he threw it out when he was done with his drink.

ESPN’s Kris Rhim caught up with the fan during the game and got his reaction to the moment. His name is Troy Clemons and he’s a longtime 76ers season ticket holder. So why didn’t he keep the cup? Allow him to explain.

“At the end of the day he’s another man like me and he’s a regular, I mean he’s LeBron but at the end of the day… I threw that cup in the trash and it’s nothing up with him, you know what I mean, I just got a fresh drink though,” Clemons said.

Just interviewed Troy Clemons, the Sixers fan whose wine LeBron took a sip of during tonight’s game



And no, he did not save the cup https://t.co/U3oV3Y2ArH pic.twitter.com/vWzkhGJxmH — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 3, 2026

Chances are Clemons couldn’t have made any money by selling that random plastic cup but still, wouldn’t you want to have that keepsake somewhere in your house for the rest of time? Apparently not, if you’re Troy Clemons. And respect to him for his hilarious take on the situation.

What LeBron James said about his mid-game sip of wine

James, who is in his 23rd season and is clearly enjoying his time so far in Philadelphia, had some fun talking about his mid-game sip after the win.

“I spilled some of his wine,” James said. “I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine. So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was all right.”

LeBron on sipping a fan’s wine mid-game tonight:



“I spilled some of his wine. I crashed into him, spilled some of his wine. So I wanted to see if it was worth it on my arm and how good it was. It was all right.” pic.twitter.com/9lDYtcI70X — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 3, 2026

James also spoke about how important it is for him to find moments like that one to keep things light during yet another NBA season for the future Hall of Famer.

"Listen, it's a long marathon. If you don't find ways to have fun throughout it, even though you're working, even though you're locked in, then it could wear on you," he said, according to ESPN. "So for me, especially at this point in my career too, being able to just appreciate the moments, the small moments.

"These fans are great to us. We try to be great to them as well by playing the game the right way, playing the game hard, and then also just being a showman as well. But it was a great game for us."

James now leads Michael Jordan in another important category—sips of wine during a NBA game. And that’s something that can never be taken away from him.