LeBron James' Wife Savannah Gets Honest on Being an NBA Wife Amid 76ers Move

LeBron James is officially a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

That's really the biggest storyline of the entire NBA offseason. The NBA legend will end his storied NBA career in the Keystone State.

As James decided what team he'd sign with during the offseason, his family, including wife Savannah James, was by his side. It's always been about not just James but also his family.

In his announcement about going to the 76ers, he expressed that his family was supportive and also said he's ready to win another championship.

"I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work," he said on X at the time. "I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning."

LeBron James' Wife Talks About Life as an NBA WAG

Savannah James isn't just another NBA wife. She's the wife of one of the biggest and most celebrated players of all time. That sounds fun, but there's a lot of reality to it.

During an interview on the "Question Everything" podcast, Savannah, who's a successful entrepreneur, talked about her relationship with James. She emphasized how important it is to dedicate time to yourself as a person married to a sports superstar.

"Try to stay grounded," she said on the show. Savannah added to also try to be "authentic to who you are" and what connected you to your partner in the first place. She says going back to that has really helped her and James.

"If I could give any advice, I would just say to stay grounded and stay intentional with who you are, who your partner is, and how you guys got to be — to get to this point and just support each other through the evolution of it," she added.

Savannah James Says She Knew That She and LeBron Were Meant to Be

Savannah also said that one reason she's been so supportive of James' career is because she knew they were destined for each other.

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and Savannah James. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I think for me, what it boils down to is (asking), is that your person?" she said, adding that even though it's easy to just go "onto the next," when you are sure "that's your person and this is who I'm supposed to be with, and [they're] supposed to be in my life and who I'm supposed to support and champion through his career, it just kind of works."

Of course, staying grounded is important, too. She called her relationship and life with James very "normal," even though it seems almost supernatural to the public.