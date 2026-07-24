LeBron James Signs With 76ers in Free Agency: Live Updates and Analysis From Superstar’s Massive Decision

After weeks of suspense, LeBron James has finally made his free agency decision.

On Friday, James reportedly signed with the 76ers to continue his illustrious NBA career. The longtime superstar will suit up for his 24th season in Philadelphia. It’s a two-year, $8 million deal with a player option, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.

James, who will turn 42 during the 2026–27 campaign, averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Lakers last season. He turned back the clock to drag Los Angeles to one playoff series win with both his co-stars injured, but was unable to stem the tide against the Thunder, who swept the Lakers in the second round to end their season. A month later, James informed L.A. of his intention to play next season in a different uniform, ending his Lakers tenure after eight seasons—the longest consecutive stretch James spent with any one team in his career.

His decision to sign with the 76ers is absolutely monumental and will dominate NBA talks for months to come. Here, Sports Illustrated’s NBA team will provide you with all the latest updates and analysis around The King’s third (and possibly final) free agency decision.

LeBron James signs with 76ers: live updates on the superstar’s decision

LeBron James’s career to this point

LeBron James delivered the Cavaliers their first NBA championship during his second stint in Cleveland. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cavaliers drafted James with the No. 1 selection in the 2003 NBA draft, for which the King was perhaps the most hyped prospect of all time. But he quickly proved he was worth that buzz, having staked his claim as one of the best players in the NBA within his first two seasons. James made his first NBA Finals appearance in 2007 but lost to the Spurs.

In 2010, James opted to leave Cleveland and famously declared that he would be taking his talents to South Beach, where he teamed up with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh on the Heat. The new superteam in Miami went on to make the next four NBA Finals, winning two. After four seasons, James once again departed in free agency, this time to return to the Cavs and his home state of Ohio. The King dominated the Eastern Conference from that point on with another four consecutive Finals appearances. He won the 2016 title in epic fashion, leading Cleveland to a 3–1 series comeback vs. the Warriors in what is considered one of the best Finals series ever.

In 2018, James left the Cavaliers in free agency for a second time and headed to Los Angeles to help revive a reeling Lakers franchise that hadn’t found its footing after the retirement of Kobe Bryant. James led the Lakers to a 2020 championship, which took place in the NBA’s COVID-19 bubble in Orlando. After that, James’s individual dominance slowly began to fade, with age and injury whittling away at his performance, but he still retains All-Star-level production to this day.

The Lakers kick-started a new era in 2025 by acquiring superstar Luka Dončić in a stunning blockbuster trade. James took a backseat to another player for the first time in his career, but proved that he was more than capable of making a big impact in that role. Still, Los Angeles’s roster wasn’t contention-worthy outside of their incredible talents and bowed out early in the playoffs the last two years.

After the Lakers were swept by the Thunder this past postseason, retirement seemed like an option for James. But, ultimately, he wanted to play again. On the eve of 2026 free agency, his agent, Rich Paul, announced that James would be playing another season but not for Los Angeles. That bombshell kick-started a LeBron sweepstakes that carried well into July before it was finally resolved today, with the future Hall of Famer heading to Philadelphia.

Will LeBron James retire after this season?

LeBron James toyed with retirement before deciding to return for a 24th season. Whether it will be his last is an open question. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who knows!

James is not the best player in the NBA anymore, but he is clearly still capable of contributing to a championship team as he enters his age-42 season. Assuming good health, James could continue to play at a level that would justify his roster spot for a few more years. But he is already the oldest player to ever play in the NBA and sets a new record in that regard every time he takes the court. At some point, the man might just get tired of the NBA life. It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re now at the stage where every season could be his last.

James stated on multiple occasions this past season that he had no idea when he wanted to retire, but the public would know once he decided. It would be fitting if this were his final campaign, particularly if he managed to win another title at the end. But we should all know by now that James’s career isn’t over until the man himself declares it so.

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